Jr. NTR to Begin Work on Prashanth Neel Directorial in the Second Half of 2024; Reports

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 8, 2024, 1:45 PM IST

Jr. NTR to Begin Work on Prashanth Neel Directorial in the Second Half of 2024
Prashanth Neel (left), Jr NTR (right)(ANI image)

Jr NTR, who is busy filming War 2 and Devara, is all geared up for his epic collaboration with director Prashanth Neel. The film is slated to go on floors in the later part of the year.

Hyderabad: One of the most sought-after directors in the South- Prashanth Neel is all set to collaborate with RRR fame actor Jr NTR. The two are soon going to work together. As per reports, Neel is currently busy filming Salaar 2 and because of that Jr. NTR's movie might be pushed to 2025.

However, as per recent reports, Neel is currently working on the script for Jr. NTR's film and plans to start production on the movie in the latter part of 2024. By then, the actor will have finished War 2 and Devara. Devara, helmed by Koratala Siva and starring Jr NTR in the lead, is one of the most-awaited movies of 2024. The film marks the Telugu debuts of actors Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan and is based in coastal areas.

It is Janhvi's first time working with the RRR actor, while Saif plays the antagonist. The film, which is based in coastal areas, will be released in two parts. the first part will be available on April 5, 2024.

Apart from Devara, Jr NTR also has War 2 in production. It is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and is slated to debut in theatres on July 4, 2025. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are collaborating on the film, which is a follow-up to the action thriller titled War from 2019, which featured Vani Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Hrithik in the key parts.

Jr NTR is currently filming War 2, and by July, he will have completed both of his projects and can then focus on Neel's film. Fans can now relax as the Prashanth Neel directorial will not be delayed further.

