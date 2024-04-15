'Heavy Use of Filters': Urvashi Rautela Gets Trolled for Making Jr Ntr Unrecognisable in Gym Selfie

Hyderabad: Urvashi Rautela is gearing up to make a splash in Tollywood with her upcoming Telugu film NBK 109. Recently, she thrilled her fans by sharing a picture taken alongside Telugu superstar Jr. NTR during one of their gym sessions. Urvashi delighted her Instagram followers by posting a gym selfie featuring herself with the southern superstar. However, this post also attracted trolls who criticised her for using too many filters, making Jr. NTR appear unrecognisable.

Sharing the selfie with Jr NTR, Urvashi expressed admiration for the RRR star's discipline and humility in her caption, calling him a "true #GlobalSuperstar." However, the photo also drew criticism from some fans who felt she had used excessive filters, making Jr. NTR almost unrecognisable.

In her Instagram post, Urvashi praised Jr. NTR, saying, "@jrntr garu, our beloved true #GlobalSuperstar—exceptionally disciplined, honest, and refreshingly straightforward, yet so wonderfully humble. Thanks a million for your kindness and motivation. Your lion-hearted personality is truly admirable. I can’t wait to work with you in the near future."

The picture shows Urvashi in a bright yellow workout outfit standing beside Jr. NTR, who is wearing a black t-shirt. However, after she posted the photo, some fans jokingly remarked on the "heavy use of filters." One fan commented, "Now we know what level of filters she is using. I used to think she is this much clear face," while another wrote, "Ittna filter! 😢" There were also queries like, "Kya yeh sach me real NTR hai 🙄," and comments like, "Itna filter lagaya hai ki Junior NTR pehchan ne me nahi are 💀."

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela is busy shooting her Telugu debut, NBK 109, alongside actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, directed by Bobby Kolli. The film has generated considerable anticipation among fans. On the other hand, Jr. NTR, following his success in RRR, is preparing for his Bollywood debut in War 2, where he will share the screen with Hrithik Roshan. Jr. NTR also has Devara 2 in the making.