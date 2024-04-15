'Heavy Use of Filters': Urvashi Rautela Gets Trolled for Making Jr NTR Unrecognisable in Gym Selfie

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 15, 2024, 2:47 PM IST

'Heavy Use of Filters': Urvashi Rautela Gets Trolled for Making Jr Ntr Unrecognisable in Gym Selfie

Urvashi Rautela gets trolled after she dropped a selfie with Jr NTR on her Instagram handle. The actor becomes the netizens who accuses Urvashi of using excessive filters making Jr NTR look unrecognisable in the picture.

Hyderabad: Urvashi Rautela is gearing up to make a splash in Tollywood with her upcoming Telugu film NBK 109. Recently, she thrilled her fans by sharing a picture taken alongside Telugu superstar Jr. NTR during one of their gym sessions. Urvashi delighted her Instagram followers by posting a gym selfie featuring herself with the southern superstar. However, this post also attracted trolls who criticised her for using too many filters, making Jr. NTR appear unrecognisable.

Sharing the selfie with Jr NTR, Urvashi expressed admiration for the RRR star's discipline and humility in her caption, calling him a "true #GlobalSuperstar." However, the photo also drew criticism from some fans who felt she had used excessive filters, making Jr. NTR almost unrecognisable.

In her Instagram post, Urvashi praised Jr. NTR, saying, "@jrntr garu, our beloved true #GlobalSuperstar—exceptionally disciplined, honest, and refreshingly straightforward, yet so wonderfully humble. Thanks a million for your kindness and motivation. Your lion-hearted personality is truly admirable. I can’t wait to work with you in the near future."

The picture shows Urvashi in a bright yellow workout outfit standing beside Jr. NTR, who is wearing a black t-shirt. However, after she posted the photo, some fans jokingly remarked on the "heavy use of filters." One fan commented, "Now we know what level of filters she is using. I used to think she is this much clear face," while another wrote, "Ittna filter! 😢" There were also queries like, "Kya yeh sach me real NTR hai 🙄," and comments like, "Itna filter lagaya hai ki Junior NTR pehchan ne me nahi are 💀."

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela is busy shooting her Telugu debut, NBK 109, alongside actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, directed by Bobby Kolli. The film has generated considerable anticipation among fans. On the other hand, Jr. NTR, following his success in RRR, is preparing for his Bollywood debut in War 2, where he will share the screen with Hrithik Roshan. Jr. NTR also has Devara 2 in the making.

Read More

  1. Urvashi Rautela receives email from person who stole her '24 carat real gold iPhone'
  2. Urvashi Rautela begins prep for Parveen Babi biopic, says 'Will make you proud'
  3. Not funny, stop butchering my last name: Urvashi Rautela loses cool as fan teases Axar Patel with her name

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pay to Post: X to Charge Money from New Users to Tweet; Musk Says ‘Only Way to Stop Bots’

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.