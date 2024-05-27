Pune Porsche Accident: 2 Docs Arrested for Alleged Swapping of Suspect Minor's Blood, Urine Samples

Pune (Maharashtra): In a major development in the car crash case, the Pune Police have arrested two doctors, including the head of the forensic department affiliated with Sassoon General Hospital on suspicion of tampering with blood samples and destroying crucial evidence related to a recent car accident involving a 17-year-old boy.

The two arrested individuals have been identified as Dr. Ajay Taware and Dr Shrihari Harnor. Pune Police also allege that the 17-year-old's blood samples in the fatal car crash were replaced with someone else's on the doctor's orders.

Pune police commissioner, Amitesh Kumar, stated the doctor and the hospital's chief medical officer were arrested. The teenager's father allegedly bribed the doctor.

According to a senior police official, the doctors were arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into a tragic incident where two IT professionals lost their lives after their motorcycle was struck by a speeding Porsche, allegedly driven by the minor.

The authorities allege that the teenager was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the fatal collision. Initially granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board, with the directive to pen an essay on road accidents, the teenager's lenient treatment sparked public outrage.

However, following a review application filed by the police, the decision was reversed, and the teenager has been remanded to an observation home until June 5. The police claim the teenager was drunk at the time of the accident.

In a significant twist, the police have also detained the teenager's father, a realtor, and his grandfather, in connection with the accident. The case is currently being probed by the crime branch.