Hyderabad: Jr NTR is gearing up for his most massive role yet in the action-packed drama Devara, directed by Koratala Siva. Split into two parts, the first glimpse of Devara Part 1 thrilled fans as it dropped on January 8. Devara glimpse teased a world of intense action set against the forgotten landscapes of coastal India. Following the blockbuster success of RRR, Jr NTR is set to captivate audiences once again in Devara, promising a film rich in emotion, action, and intensity.

The Devara glimpse, lasting 1 minute and 19 seconds, starts with a panoramic view of the sea at night, showing a few boats sailing. Accompanying this visual is an English track playing in the background: "You never touch the sea...you never play with me...I'll never show you merc...I will never let you be. Blood is pouring down...his blood is all around...The sea is full of blood...it's his Red Sea...All hail...All hail the tiger."

The scenes suggest men attempting to board a ship for plunder, leading to a gripping hand-to-hand combat on the shores, where Jr NTR engages in a relentless killing spree. Anirudh Ravichander's powerful background score intensifies the overall impact of the promotional video. The Devara glimpse concludes with Jr NTR seated on the shore amidst a scene of carnage, delivering a line which translates to: "This sea has seen more swords and blood than fish. No wonder they call it a Red Sea." The final shot captures Jr NTR gazing out at the vast sea, his face touched by wild waves mixed with blood.

Adding to the excitement, Janhvi Kapoor makes her debut in South Indian cinema with this Telugu film, slated for a two-part release due to its grand scale. Notably, Bollywood's Saif Ali Khan takes on the antagonist's role, while the music, including the background score, is crafted by the talented Anirudh Ravichander.

Janhvi aside, the film also introduces Saif Ali Khan to Telugu cinema under Koratala Siva's direction. The star cast also includes actors like Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, Chaithra Rai, and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles.