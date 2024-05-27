ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Lifts IPL Trophy with Wife Gauri, Locks Suhana, AbRam, Aryan in Tight Embrace - Watch

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 27, 2024, 7:58 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL win with his family at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. He cheered his team to victory, hugging and kissing his wife Gauri Khan, and embracing his children Suhana, AbRam, and Aryan. SRK also shared affectionate moments with KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir and other team members, including mimicking a flying kiss gesture initiated by Harshit Rana.

Shah Rukh Khan with his family
Shah Rukh Khan with his family (IANS images)

Hyderabad: Following their victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL final, which took place at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were seen in a celebratory mode with love pouring from all sides. Co-owner of KKR Shah Rukh Khan congratulated his team on their outstanding victory as he lifted the trophy with his wife Gauri Khan. For the unversed, this is KKR's 3rd win at the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Jawan actor was joined by Suhana, Ananya, and Shanaya to witness the momentous victory. The actor and his whole family were at the stadium to witness the historic moment as the team hoisted the trophy. Videos and images from the game depict how SRK and his family celebrated the team's victory in the Indian Premier League 2024 final.

A widely shared video from the pitch shows an ecstatic Shah Rukh Khan hugging his wife Gauri Khan. The team finally got the trophy after ten years, so there's cause for celebration. In another adorable video, the Pathaan actor is seen celebrating the great triumph by giving his children, Suhana Khan, AbRam, and Aryan Khan, a strong hug.

Shah Rukh Khan then gathered the squad for a team photo during the victory celebrations, asking everyone to replicate the famous flying kiss gesture made by Harshit Rana. The whole KKR team, SRK's family (wife Gauri Khan, kids AbRam, Aryan, and Suhana Khan), Juhi Chawla, and Ananya Panday all enthusiastically took part in the gesture.

The Jawan actor is also seen kissing KKR coach Gautam Gambhir on the forehead in a video during the team's celebration on the pitch as they defeated SRH by eight wickets. These are a few more of SRK's memorable on-location moments where he dazzled his audience. KKR defeated SRH with a score of 113 to claim the title of IPL 2024's unquestioned champion.

Read More

  1. Shah Rukh Khan Recalls His Saddest Moment as Kolkata Knight Riders Owner
  2. Shah Rukh Khan Discharged from Ahmedabad Hospital; Heads Back to Mumbai
  3. SRK, Prabhas, Vijay Top Ormax's List of Most Popular Male Stars, Alia Leads in Female Category

TAGGED:

SRK AND GAURI KHAN LIFT IPL TROPHYSRK HUGS SUHANA ABRAM ARYANKKR VS SRH IPL FINAL 2024SHAH RUKH KHAN AT KKR IPL VICTORY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.