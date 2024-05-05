'It's Fake, Stop Spreading Lies': Samantha Fans Fume as Her 'Deleted' Insta Post Sets Internet Abuzz

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans are furious over what appears to be a manipulated image of the actor that circulated widely on social media. Several posts on X/Twitter claim that Samantha 'accidentally' posted the said image on her Instagram handle and later deleted it. However, fans are defending the actor, saying that she did not post such an image on social media, and it is mischief by someone hiding behind anonymity.

While Samantha was sharing the benefits of Infrared Sauna therapy from her current travels in Europe, a controversy brewed online back home. A photo, purportedly of Samantha sitting in a bathtub, spread across platforms like wildfire, with claims that she had posted it on her Instagram story before deleting it. This led to a storm of criticism directed at Samantha.

Yet, it emerged that the 'morphed' image was shared by a user on Twitter. Fans quickly came to Samantha's defense, condemning those who spread the manipulated image.

Reacting to the situation, a fan wrote, "Fake morphed viral pic isn't posted or deleted by Sam. This is the screenshot of only story posted by Sam today. She keeps captions or emojis to every post. There is no screenshot of the second story. I Think It's Fake 🤡."

Another fan of the actor wrote, "Fake morphed viral pic isn't posted or deleted by Sam. This is the screenshot of only story posted by Sam today. She keeps captions or emojis to every post. There is no screenshot of the second story, and nobody got an Insta notification."

Samantha fans are also urging others to stop spreading such pictures. "It's Fake, stop spreading lies," expressing frustration, one fan declared.

Meanwhile, on her 37th birthday, Samantha treated her followers to glimpses of her celebrations in Athens. Amidst swirling rumors about her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's alleged relationship, Samantha's cryptic Instagram story added fuel to the social media frenzy.

In a surprising move, Samantha repurposed her white wedding gown into a sleek black dress, making a statement about sustainability. Additionally, the actor announced her debut production venture Bangaram on her birthday. The upcoming film will star Samantha in the lead role. Samantha is awaiting the release of Citadel: Hunny Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan, directed by Raj & DK.