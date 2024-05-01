Glimpses from Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Birthday Sojourn in Athens

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates her 37th birthday with a serene getaway in Athens, Greece. Samantha shares glimpses of her birthday festivities on Instagram, featuring her exploring the country.

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu turned 37 on Sunday, April 28, 2024. While her fans and celebrity friends flooded social media with birthday wishes, Samantha opted for a more low-key celebration in Athens, Greece. Now on Wednesday, the actor took to her social media handle and shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations in Athens.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samatha shared a number of pictures from her birthday festivities and wrote in the caption, "Athens (followed by a white heart emoji)." The photos showcased her exploring the ancient Greek Ionic temple, Erechtheion, and posing for a radiant selfie. Samantha's tourist mode was in full swing as she strolled through the Agora Athens open mall.

A slew of celebrities, including Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Athiya Shetty, Varun Dhawan, and Ananya Panday, took to social media to extend their birthday wishes to Samantha.

The birthday girl had a surprise in store for her fans, unveiling the first poster of her upcoming film Bangaram, which marks her return to the Telugu film industry. The intense poster features Samantha in the lead, clad in a blood-stained saree and mangal sutra, holding a gun. Bangaram will also mark her debut as a producer.

Samantha's last on-screen appearance was in the 2023 film Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. After taking a break due to her myositis diagnosis, she is now gearing up for her next release, Citadel: Honey Bunny, opposite Varun Dhawan, which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video later this year.

