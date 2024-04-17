Did Varun Dhawan Just Tease Citadel: Honey Bunny Release? His Playful Banter with Samantha Hints So

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 17, 2024, 2:16 PM IST

Updated : 23 hours ago

Varun Dhawan's Playful Banter with Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hints at Citadel: Honey Bunny Release Plan

Varun Dhawan teases Citadel: Honey Bunny release as he engages in a fun banter with Samantha Ruth Prabhu on social media. While fans await update on Citadel: Honey Bunny release date, Varun and Samantha's social media exchange hints that the series helmed by Raj and DK is likely to drop sooner than expected.

Hyderabad: Soon-to-be father, Varun Dhawan is known for his engaging presence on social media. Recently, the actor shared a striking photo of himself, dressed sharply in a black shirt, on his Instagram account. Shortly after posting, his co-star from Citadel: Honey Bunny, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, couldn't help but react. The duo engaged in a fun banter on social media and their interaction hinted at Citadel: Honey Bunny's release plan.

Samanth playfully teased Varun, asking, "Who's this teenager?" To which Varun responded with a playful quip about working with a "pretty hot girl" in an upcoming series. "I dunno I think he’s working with this pretty hot girl this summer in a series," replied Varun to Samantha on Instagram.

Fans flooded the comments section with compliments and questions, while some sharp-eyed netizens also noticed a potential clue about the release date of Citadel: Honey Bunny from Varun's comment. Going by Varun's playful exchange with Samantha, it seems likely that the Indian adaptation of Citadel will be dropping sooner than expected, possibly in the summer as hinted by Varun's comment

Coming back to Varun's latest picture, some netzines praised Varun's captivating eyes, while others reminisced about their childhood crush on him. Amidst the excitement, eager fans inquired about the trailer for Varun's upcoming film, to which he promised it's coming soon.

Varun and Samantha are set to star together in Citadel: Honey Bunny, an action-packed thriller that has generated significant anticipation. Directed by Raj and DK and featuring a talented ensemble cast, including Kay Kay Menon and Saqib Saleem, the series is an Indian adaptation of the popular American show, Citadel.

Produced by D2R Films and backed by Anthony and Joe Russo's AGBO, the series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video, though the release date is yet to be announced. With its star-studded cast and promising premise, Citadel: Honey Bunny is poised to be a must-watch for fans of gripping entertainment.

