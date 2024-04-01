Not Trisha Krishnan, but Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Talks for Allu Arjun's next with Atlee; Reports

Hyderabad: Speculations were rife in the media landscape regarding a potential collaboration between filmmaker Atlee and top Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Ranveer Singh. However, recent reports have revealed that Allu Arjun has emerged as the prime contender to headline Atlee's upcoming project after Jawan. Discussions between the two have been ongoing for some time, and sources have now confirmed that Allu Arjun will indeed take the lead in Atlee's subsequent venture.

Moreover, a media outlet has disclosed that Atlee is venturing into a fresh commercial realm alongside Allu Arjun, with plans to commence filming by October 2024. The duo has reached an agreement on the storyline, and Atlee has already started the casting process for the film. Sources close to the media outlet reveal that discussions are underway for Samantha Ruth Prabhu to star opposite Allu Arjun in a key role. Earlier, there were reports which claimed Trisha to be the female lead.

The source mentioned that Samantha and Atlee, who previously collaborated on Theri, are currently in talks for a reunion within the Allu Arjun project. Their previous camaraderie and eagerness for this collaboration have generated high anticipation for the film, which is set to incorporate some of the industry's biggest names. Notably, this collaboration marks Allu Arjun and Samantha's reunion following their work on Son of Satyamurthy, with a shared song in Pushpa: The Rise.

The highly-anticipated Allu Arjun and Atlee's movie is slated to commence filming by October this year, promising to be a grand-scale action-packed entertainer. In addition to Samantha, the script has the inclusion of other female leads, and casting efforts are currently underway. Allu Arjun is set to wrap up filming for Pushpa 2 shortly, transitioning directly into preparations for Atlee's project. Meanwhile, Samantha is preparing for the release of Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan.