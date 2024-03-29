Mark the Date! Pushpa: The Rule Teaser Likely to Drop on Allu Arjun's Birthday

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 29, 2024, 4:23 PM IST

Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 5:27 PM IST

Mark the Date! Pushpa: The Rule Teaser to Drop on Allu Arjun's Birthday

The anticipation for the teaser of Pushpa: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is almost over. Mark your calendars for April 8, as the makers are likely to drop Pushpa 2 teaser on this special date, coinciding with Allu Arjun's 42nd birthday, to unveil the much-awaited Pushpa 2 teaser.

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun's fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Pushpa: The Rule, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2021 hit, Pushpa: The Rise. Scheduled for a grand release in August 2024, the excitement is building up, especially with the news of the imminent release of the Pushpa 2 teaser.

Said to be out on April 8, Pushpa: The Rule teaser launch coincides with Allu Arjun's 42nd birthday, a perfect gift for his fans. It's reminiscent of last year when, on his 41st birthday, the makers teased fans with a glimpse titled "Where is Pushpa?" Now, a year later, they're set to unveil the much-awaited teaser.

Adding to the birthday excitement, Allu Arjun received a special honour as his wax statue was unveiled in Dubai, showcasing his iconic Pushpa gesture, 'Jhukega Nahi Sala.' Sharing moments from the event on social media, the actor celebrated this milestone surrounded by his family.

Recently, Allu Arjun concluded shooting schedule for Pushpa 2 in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Earlier this month, pictures from Pushpa 2 shoot surfaced from the Yaganti temple, with Rashmika stunning in a red saree.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise was a box office hit in December 2021, and now, with the sequel, Sukumar returns alongside Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna. The film boasts music by National Award-winner Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, and editing by Karthika Srinivas and Ruben. With such talent onboard, "Pushpa: The Rule" promises to be a cinematic spectacle, backed by a substantial budget.

Last Updated :Mar 29, 2024, 5:27 PM IST

