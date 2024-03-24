'Wonder Woman' Samantha Ruth Prabhu Beams as She Meets Fans in Hyderabad - See Pics

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Updated : 22 hours ago

'Wonder Woman' Samantha Ruth Prabhu Beams as She Meets Fans in Hyderabad - See Pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu delights fans with her presence in Hyderabad. Taking to social media, the actor drops glimpses from her meet and greet with fans. Samantha is all set to make a big comeback after focusing on her health.

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu made heads turn at the Prime Video slate reveal event in Mumbai last week. The actor, who recently announced her return to work after a hiatus to focus on her health, met her fans and well-wishers in Hyderabad. She took to social media to share pictures from the fan meet in Hyderabad, which was held on Saturday. The glimpses of Samantha's meet and greet with fans are all things love as the actor beams with joy in the presence of her admirers.

Pictures of Samantha's meeting with fans quickly spread online, showing Samantha looking happy surrounded by her admirers. The actor opted for a simple yet stylish look for the event. She was spotted donning a gray jacket and white t-shirt. Samantha wore her hair in loose curls and kept her glam game to the minimum as she chatted with her admirers.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Meets Fans in Hyderabad
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Meets Fans in Hyderabad

One photo even showed a special cake with a Wonder Woman theme, featuring "Sam" written on it. Samantha's fans were thrilled to spend time with her at the event, and so was the actor, if the pictures from the event are anything to go by.

amantha Ruth Prabhu Beams as She Meets Fans in Hyderabad
amantha Ruth Prabhu Beams as She Meets Fans in Hyderabad

In other news, Samantha is gearing up for the release of series called Citadel: Honey Bunny on Prime Video. She'll be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in this spy series, which is based on an American show called Citadel. The Indian version, led by directors Raj and DK, will also include other talented actors like Kay Kay Menon, Simran, and Saquib Saleem.

But that's not all for Samantha – she's also launched a health podcast called Take 20 and is venturing into film production. She announced her production company, Tralala Moving Pictures, last year, with a focus on bringing meaningful and authentic stories to the screen.

Read More

  1. Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Recalls 'Passing Out' and Suffering Head Concussion During Citadel Shoot
  2. Chay-Sam, and Sobhita Dhulipala under the Same Roof for the First Time Raises Eyebrows Online
  3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan Share 'A Tiny Glimpse into the World Of' Honey Bunny - Watch
Last Updated :22 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

Explained: What Makes Indians Happy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.