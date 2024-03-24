'Wonder Woman' Samantha Ruth Prabhu Beams as She Meets Fans in Hyderabad - See Pics

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu made heads turn at the Prime Video slate reveal event in Mumbai last week. The actor, who recently announced her return to work after a hiatus to focus on her health, met her fans and well-wishers in Hyderabad. She took to social media to share pictures from the fan meet in Hyderabad, which was held on Saturday. The glimpses of Samantha's meet and greet with fans are all things love as the actor beams with joy in the presence of her admirers.

Pictures of Samantha's meeting with fans quickly spread online, showing Samantha looking happy surrounded by her admirers. The actor opted for a simple yet stylish look for the event. She was spotted donning a gray jacket and white t-shirt. Samantha wore her hair in loose curls and kept her glam game to the minimum as she chatted with her admirers.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Meets Fans in Hyderabad

One photo even showed a special cake with a Wonder Woman theme, featuring "Sam" written on it. Samantha's fans were thrilled to spend time with her at the event, and so was the actor, if the pictures from the event are anything to go by.

In other news, Samantha is gearing up for the release of series called Citadel: Honey Bunny on Prime Video. She'll be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in this spy series, which is based on an American show called Citadel. The Indian version, led by directors Raj and DK, will also include other talented actors like Kay Kay Menon, Simran, and Saquib Saleem.

But that's not all for Samantha – she's also launched a health podcast called Take 20 and is venturing into film production. She announced her production company, Tralala Moving Pictures, last year, with a focus on bringing meaningful and authentic stories to the screen.