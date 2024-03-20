Chay-Sam, and Sobhita Dhulipala under the Same Roof for the First Time Raises Eyebrows Online

Hyderabad: Prime Video unveiled its lineup for 2024 on Tuesday, with 69 new titles including exciting shows like Citadel: Honey Bunny starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Also, they celebrated the success of Dhootha, featuring Naga Chaitanya, as their top Telugu Original series. This was the first time they were seen together in three years. Netizens were curious because Sobhita Dhulipala, who is rumored to be dating Naga Chaitanya, was also present at the event.

Samantha attended the event with Varun Dhawan to promote their new action series called Citadel: Honey Bunny. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya was there to celebrate the success of his recent web series called Dhootha. Even though they didn't appear together on stage, fans were surprised to see them both at the same event.

The event was attended by many famous actors, including Priyanka Chopra, Suriya, Shahid Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Sobhita Dhulipala. After photos and videos of the event were shared online, people were curious to see Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, and Sobhita Dhulipala all together and wondered if they interacted with each other.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017 but decided to separate in 2021. Samantha went through a tough time after the divorce and was diagnosed with a disease called Myositis the following year. She took a break from work but has recently started working again.

Naga Chaitanya is getting ready for his next movie called 'Thandel' with Sai Pallavi. Samantha will be in Citadel: Honey Bunny and has also started a health podcast called Take 20. She also ventured into film production and announced her banner Tralala Moving Pictures later last year.