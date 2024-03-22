Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Recalls 'Passing Out' and Suffering Head Concussion During Citadel Shoot

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shot for her Telugu film Kushi and Citadel: Honey Bunny series after she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. In the latest episode of her health podcast, Take 20, the actor recalls how shooting for Citadel was especially 'strenuous' as it required her to pull off a lot of intense action sequences.

In a glimpse from Take 20 Episode 3, Samantha and co-host Alkesh Sharotri are seen recalling how the actor had a tough time shooting for Citadel: Honey Bunny. In the video, Samantha is seen saying, "I had to finish Kushi and I had to shoot for Citadel which is extremely physical. There is a lot of action involved. So it was very strenuous."

The actor further reveals that her team had made many calls to Alkesh, who is her wellness coach and nutritionist, in the middle of the shoot to ask for guidance as she was having spasms and cramping. Recalling those days, Alkesh adds, 'I remember this one particular incident where you had to do like an action sequence.' Adding to it, Samantha exclaimed, "Oh God and I passed out." While Alkesh continues, "You had a concussion. And the person who was training you there, they were not very helpful in relaying the information. Oh God, those were crazy times."

Earlier, the actor went on to state the motivation behind this podcast, saying, "The reason I wanted to do this podcast was because after the harrowing experience that I’ve been through, and well, an autoimmune condition is lifelong, so with what I’m dealing with right now as well, I’d rather want people to be safe than sorry."

Meanwhile, Samantha will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian counterpart of the global streaming series Citadel. It has been helmed by Raj and DK. Talking about the series, Samantha had earlier called it the 'role of a lifetime.' Varun and Samantha aside, the series also stars Sikandar Kher, Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, and Emma Canning.