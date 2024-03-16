Samantha on Self-image: 'Don't Feel Pretty; Always Been Very Uncomfortable with My Sexuality'

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 7 minutes ago

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Her Professional Journey: 'Always Been Very Uncomfortable with My Sexuality'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares insights into her professional journey, underscoring her decision to partake in the popular song Oo Antava and her demanding role in the series The Family Man 2. She expressed how these opportunities contributed to her personal development.

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in a recent discussion with a newswire, highlighted her journey, emphasising her decision to star in the hit song Oo Antava from the movie Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun, and her challenging role in the series The Family Man 2, led by Manoj Bajpayee. She mentioned that these experiences were pivotal for her personal growth.

Samantha reflected on her characters in The Family Man 2 and Oo Antava, drawing parallels between the two roles. She described the advantages of working without external influences and the importance of making mistakes, learning from them, and trusting her instincts.

Opening up about her struggles with self-image and sexuality, Samantha shared that her decision to take on the Oo Antava song stemmed from a desire to explore a different aspect of her acting ability. She acknowledged her ongoing discomfort with her self-perception, admitting to feelings of inadequacy and insecurity compared to others. "I have always been very uncomfortable with my sexuality. I am not very comfortable or confident. I have always operated from a place like I am not good enough, I don't feel pretty, I don't look like the other girls," she said.

Overcoming her initial fears, Samantha embraced the challenges ahead, recognizing the opportunity for growth both professionally and personally. Although she confessed that portraying 'sexy' is not her thing, she affirmed her commitment to facing obstacles directly and conquering her insecurities. On the work front, Samantha is gearing up for her role in the Indian adaptation of the popular series Citadel, where she is set to star opposite Varun Dhawan in a leading role.

READ MORE

  1. Article 370 Box Office: Yami Gautam's Film Crosses Rs 100 Cr Mark Globally, Samantha Ruth Reacts
  2. 'Continue to Raise the Bar': Katrina, Kiara, and Samantha Shower Birthday Love on Alia Bhatt
  3. After Watching This Dating Video, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Jests She Is 'Going to Die Alone'
Last Updated :7 minutes ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

Chamba Handkerchief Worth Rs 1 Lakh, What Is Its Specialty?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.