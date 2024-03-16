Samantha on Self-image: 'Don't Feel Pretty; Always Been Very Uncomfortable with My Sexuality'

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in a recent discussion with a newswire, highlighted her journey, emphasising her decision to star in the hit song Oo Antava from the movie Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun, and her challenging role in the series The Family Man 2, led by Manoj Bajpayee. She mentioned that these experiences were pivotal for her personal growth.

Samantha reflected on her characters in The Family Man 2 and Oo Antava, drawing parallels between the two roles. She described the advantages of working without external influences and the importance of making mistakes, learning from them, and trusting her instincts.

Opening up about her struggles with self-image and sexuality, Samantha shared that her decision to take on the Oo Antava song stemmed from a desire to explore a different aspect of her acting ability. She acknowledged her ongoing discomfort with her self-perception, admitting to feelings of inadequacy and insecurity compared to others. "I have always been very uncomfortable with my sexuality. I am not very comfortable or confident. I have always operated from a place like I am not good enough, I don't feel pretty, I don't look like the other girls," she said.

Overcoming her initial fears, Samantha embraced the challenges ahead, recognizing the opportunity for growth both professionally and personally. Although she confessed that portraying 'sexy' is not her thing, she affirmed her commitment to facing obstacles directly and conquering her insecurities. On the work front, Samantha is gearing up for her role in the Indian adaptation of the popular series Citadel, where she is set to star opposite Varun Dhawan in a leading role.