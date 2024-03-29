'Sure Boss', says Atlee as Varun Fans Demand Baby John Early Morning Shows, Promotional Assets

Hyderabad: Soon-to-be father Varun Dhawan is set to feature in the eagerly anticipated film Baby John, backed by Atlee. Helmed by A. Kaleeswaran, known as Kalees, the movie is slated to hit theaters on May 31. However, fans of Varun and Atlee are finding the wait for the film's release almost unbearable. To help ease the two-month countdown, fans are urging Atlee to unveil promotional assets early and even consider organising early morning screenings of the film.

'Sure Boss', says Atlee as Varun Dhawan Fans Demand Baby John Early Morning Shows, Promotional Assets

As the release of Baby John approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating the unveiling of promotional content. Taking to Instagram Stories, a fan page made a ardent request for the release of a lyrical video featuring the track showcased in the first glimpse of Baby John. Requesting Atlee and Varun, the post reads, "Please arrange 5 am show for all the fans, we want to have a blast in theaters." In response to the fan's plea, Atlee graciously agreed, stating, "Sure boss."

The excitement for Baby John has been building since the makers revealed the film's first look and title back in February. Previously known as #VD18, the film was officially titled Baby John, with May 31 locked in as the release date. The intriguing title announcement offered a glimpse into the thrilling world of the film.

Baby John promises to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline, stellar performances, and adrenaline-pumping action sequences. Notably, the film marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy Suresh and also features Wamiqa Gabbi, along with seasoned actors such as Jacky Shroff and Rajpal Yadav. Adding to the excitement, Baby John boasts a musical score by S Thaman.

Presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, Baby John is a production of A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios, with Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande serving as producers.