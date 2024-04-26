Samantha Stuns in Repurposed Wedding Gown; Transforms It into Chic Black Ensemble for an Award Show

Hyderabad: Samantha is making waves in the fashion industry, as seen by her recent power move. The actress made a huge fashion statement by repurposing her 'beloved' wedding gown from her 2016 marriage to actor Naga Chaitanya into a gorgeous black bodycon dress. Samantha opted for the repurposed dress for an award show, going the sustainable way.

The Kushi actor took to social media to share pictures of her new creation, as well as a video showing the designers meticulously cutting away bits of her wedding dress and incorporating some of the features into the new creation. "There are always new memories to create. There are always fresh paths to take. There are always new stories to tell," read the fashion label's post about their muse Samantha.

Samantha also commented on the growing importance of sustainability in the fashion business. "We can't disregard sustainability any longer. We're past the point where it was a decision. It’s now a necessity for the longevity of our planet that we call home," she stated.

Samantha emphasised the importance of individual acts in preventing climate change and encouraged her supporters to follow suit. "Every tiny gesture, every definitive action, is significant. It all adds up," she explained in her lengthy post, championing a more sustainable lifestyle. She even urged her fans to make the minutest of attempts: "I encourage myself and all of you who have goodwill for me to make those small attempts. Thank you."

For the unversed, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split in 2021, over four years after marrying in a lavish ceremony. The two never actually talked about why they opted for a divorce. Since then, both actors have moved on with their personal lives and continue to co-parent their two dogs.

After their split, Naga has been linked with actress Sobhita Dhulipala. On the professional front, Samantha will next appear in the Indian version of Citadel, titled Honey Bunny. She will be seen co-starring with Varun Dhawan.