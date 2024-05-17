Explore New Releases on OTT: From Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to Madgaon Express and More

Hyderabad: Check out the lineup for this week on OTT services like ZEE5, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. The schedule of new releases for this week on well-known OTT platforms has been released. It includes a variety of genres, including romance, action, drama, and mystery. Bastar: The Naxal Story, Madgaon Express, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and several other films are featured to release this weekend.

A wide range of entertainment is available this week on OTT platforms including ZEE5, Jio Cinema, Apple TV, Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime, DUST, and more. The cartoon series Baahubali: Crown of Blood, the movie Bastar: The Naxal Story, and The 8 Show are among the main draws.

Baahubali: Crown of Blood: Disney+ Hotstar (May 17)

Animated series titled Baahubali: Crown of Blood serves as a prelude to the renowned Bahubali films. The early adventures of Amarendra Baahubali and Bhallaladeva are the focus of the television series. It requires viewers to investigate crucial moments that moulded their legendary reputations.

The 8 Show: Netflix (May 17)

The 8 Show is a dark comedic thriller series from South Korea. The story immerses readers in the competitive world of eight people who are confined to an eight-story structure and playing a high-stakes game. It explores themes of human desperation, cooperation, and rivalry.

The Big Cigar: Apple TV+ (May 17)

The bold escape strategy of Huey P. Newton, the co-founder of the Black Panther Party, is the central theme of this engrossing series, which is presented as a fictional film. The series, which stars Andre Holland, uses a combination of historical events wrapped in cinematic storytelling to depict the intense drama of genuine stories.

Bastar: The Naxal Story: ZEE5 (May 17)

Bastar: The Naxal Story, directed by Sudipto Sen and Vipul Amrutlal Shah, centres on the Naxalite-Maoist rebellion in Chhattisgarh's Bastar area. In prominent roles are Adah Sharma, Indira Tiwari, Shilpa Shukla, and Raima Sen. Adah Sharma portrays Neerja Madhavan, an IPS officer tasked with navigating the morally difficult nature of her work.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: JioCinema (May 17)

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, play a newlywed couple who share their room with their family. They devise a plan to realise their goal of owning a house and how it takes an unexpected turn.

Madgaon Express Prime Video (May 17)

Madgaon Express, directed by Kunal Kemmu and starring Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Divyendu, and Nora Fatehi, was well received by the public and earned positive reviews from several celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor.