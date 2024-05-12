Action, Suspense, and Heartfelt Stories: Check Out the Hottest OTT Releases This Week!

Hyderabad: Get ready for an exciting week ahead with the latest OTT releases. Whether you're into comedy, romance, or gripping crime dramas, there's plenty to keep you entertained. Dive into captivating narratives like Aavesham, Aadujeevitham, Baahubali: Crown of Blood and more, offering a mix of laughter, suspense, and heartfelt stories.

As the week begins, a wave of new releases floods the OTT platforms, promising a thrilling binge-watch experience for enthusiasts. With Mother's Day on Sunday, what better way to celebrate than indulging in some captivating content? Here's a roundup of the latest OTT releases making waves this week.

Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) - Disney+ Hotstar (May 10)

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Based on Benyamin's acclaimed novel, this Malayalam film portrays the harrowing journey of Najeeb Muhammed, an immigrant labourer forced into servitude on a distant goat farm in the Middle East. Directed by Blessy, this poignant tale is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Aavesham - Amazon Prime Video (May 9)

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Follow the story of Aju, Bibi, and Shanthan as they seek vengeance with the help of a gangster named Ranga. The Malayalam language film by Jithu Madhavan will take you on a roller coaster ride of a laugh riot.

Cooking Up Murder - Netflix (May 10)

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

This docuseries uncovers the story of a Spanish chef accused of using fake identities to climb the ladder of success. It is the perfect watch for people fond of docuseries.

8 AM Metro - Zee5 (May 10)

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Set against the backdrop of the Hyderabad Metro, this heartwarming tale explores the bond between two strangers who meet during their daily commute. The film features the talented actors Saiyami Kher and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead. Helmed by Raj Rachakonda, it is about connection and shared passions, particularly poetry.

Doctor Who - Disney+ Hotstar (May 10)

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Join the 15th Doctor on thrilling adventures through time and space, accompanied by Ruby Sunday. Expect monsters, mysteries, and modern pop-culture references.

Baahubali: Crown of Blood - Disney+ Hotstar (May 17)

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Bankrolled by RRR fame director SS Rajamouli, Sharad Devarajan and Shobu Yarlagadda under the banner of Arka Mediaworks and Graphic India, the series tells the story of Baahubali, Bhallaladeva, Sivagami and Kattappa as they face new challenges. The highly talked about series will stream on Disney plus Hotstar from May 17.

This week's releases offer something for everyone, whether you're a fan of mystery, suspense, or action-packed scenes. So, grab your popcorn and start binge-watching!