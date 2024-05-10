From Sai Pallavi to Samantha: South Divas All Set to Rule the Roost in Bollywood and OTT

Hyderabad: The dominance of South films in the country and around the world in recent years is growing with each day. South films, like Baahubali 1 and 2, KGF Chapters 1 and 2, Pushpa: The Rise, RRR, and others, have succeeded in capturing the hearts of audiences while also maintaining a successful box office performance. These films have also broken certain Bollywood box office records that many could never have imagined.

Several South actors are now poised to establish a name for themselves in Bollywood films this year. Sai Pallavi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna and Keerthy Suresh are among the actors with an exciting lineup of Bollywood projects and OTT ventures. For the unversed, Sai Pallavi has the highly anticipated Ramayana opposite Ranbir Kapoor and another project with Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan. Keerthy Suresh has Baby John in the pipeline, Rashmika has Chhava and Sikandar, while Samantha has Citadel.

Sai Pallavi, known for her natural acting and captivating screen presence, is all set to mesmerize audiences with her upcoming ventures. The talented actor has already impressed viewers with her performances in South Industry and is now making her presence felt in Bollywood. Sai Pallavi is set to star in a highly anticipated film, Ramayana, alongside heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor. Additionally, she has another exciting project lined up with Junaid Khan, promising to showcase her talent on the big screen.

Rashmika Mandanna, often hailed as the "National Crush," is leading the charge with her impressive lineup of Bollywood projects and the OTT space. The talented actress has two highly anticipated films, Chhava and Sikandar, in her kitty, both of which have generated considerable buzz among audiences. Rashmika is currently basking in the success of her recent release Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film went on to break several records at the box office.

She was also seen in Mission Majnu along with Sidharth Kapoor, and Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan. These two films despite low collections cemented her status as one of the most promising talents in the industry.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her versatile performances and magnetic screen presence, is all set to captivate audiences with her upcoming project Citadel. The actress, who has already established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the South Indian film industry, is now set to make her mark in the global arena with Citadel: Honey Bunny. Directed by the Russo Brothers, known for their work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the series promises to be an exciting venture for Samantha, showcasing her talent on an international platform starring opposite Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.

Keerthy Suresh, another powerhouse performer from the South, is ready to make waves in Bollywood with her upcoming film Baby John. Keerthy has already proven her mettle with her National Award-winning performance in Mahanati and continues to captivate audiences with her talent and dedication to her craft. Baby John is expected to be a compelling addition to her repertoire, showcasing her range as an actor and her ability to portray diverse characters with ease.

As these talented actors gear up to showcase their prowess in Bollywood and the OTT space, they are set to redefine the notion of stardom and pave the way for more inclusive talent to shine on a global scale. With their dedication, talent, and determination, these divas are poised to rule the roost and leave an indelible mark on the Indian entertainment industry for years to come.