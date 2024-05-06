From Hollywood Blockbusters to Gripping Crime Series: Top Picks for Your Binge-Watch List This Week

Hyderabad: It's time to update your binge-watch list with the latest OTT releases. The next seven days contain the ideal mix of films and TV episodes to satisfy all of your bingeing requirements. Undekhi, a critically praised crime thriller series, returns for a third season, while Deepika Padukone's debut Hollywood film XXX makes its way to OTT.

Your favourite OTT platforms are producing content at breakneck speed, with fresh releases on the way every week. The most popular OTTs provide something for everyone, whether they want action, drama, romance, or mystery. If you're overwhelmed by the options, here's a roundup of some of the best OTT releases this week.

1. xXx: Return of Xander Cage (07 May 2024 on Netflix)

The third installment in the XXX film series, and a sequel to both XXX (2002) and XXX: State of the Union (2005), the film follows Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) as he decides to end his self-imposed exile. As he returns to the game, he is warned about Alpha warrior Xiang and his crew, who are attempting to recover a terrifying and seemingly invincible weapon known as Pandora's Box. Now it is up to Xander to stop them from succeeding. This is one of the the most interesting new OTT releases coming up this week.

2. The Final Attack on Wembley (08 May 2024 on Netflix)

When England eventually qualified for the European Championship final in 2021, a massive crowd gathered at Wembley Stadium following months of lockdown. For 6,000 ticketless football fans, getting inside was of the utmost priority, even if it meant complete ruin. Football enthusiasts should add this series to their list of new OTT TV and films available this week.

3. Crazy Rich Asians (08 May 2024 on Netflix)

Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), a New Yorker, chooses to accompany her long-term boyfriend, Nick Young (Henry Golding), to the wedding of his closest friend in Singapore. Rachel, who is excited to visit Asia for the first time, is taken aback when she learns that Nick's family is one of Singapore's wealthiest, and he is the most sought-after bachelor in town. Jealous socialites and Nick's disapproving mother (Michelle Yeoh) make Rachel's visit unpleasant.

4. Aavesham (09 May 2024 Amazon Prime Video)

Aju, Bibi, and Shanthan arrive in Kerala to obtain a degree in aviation engineering. Their time at college passes quickly until they get into a confrontation with a senior student named Kutty. To teach him a lesson, the three befriend Ranga, a well-known, kind-hearted criminal. Their relationship with Ranga begins to have an impact on their schoolwork, resulting in a number of tough problems in their life. Fans of Malayali action flicks should not miss this new OTT film, which will be released this week.

5. Undekhi: Season 3 (10 May 2024 on SonyLIV)

Just as Papaji is about to disclose his magnificent succession plan, the terrible footage of Kanak being shot point blank at Daman Atwal's wedding derails his efforts. As the video returns to haunt the Atwals, they are forced to fight to restore their authority as new predators emerge from the shadows to win the game of power and survival.

6. Murder in Mahim (10 May on JioCinema)

This murder mystery series, starring Vijay Raaz and Ashutosh Rana, features an intriguing narrative as well as suspense, and depicts a serial murderer who murders those associated with sex workers. This web series will premiere on Jio Cinema on May 10, 2024.