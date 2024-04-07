Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Maidaan 1st Day Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar Starrer Leads the Way

Hyderabad: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan are all set to be released on April 10, coinciding with the Eid holidays, and audiences are excited to see the highly anticipated Bollywood blockbusters on the big screen in the coming week. The filmmakers have begun advance bookings for the flicks, which are only three days away from their box office debut.

According to the Industry tracker Sacnilk, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has obtained 2770 screenings across the country, totalling about Rs 29.43 lakh in advance sales for day 1 when block seat data is taken into account. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is competing with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan. The Ajay Devgn starrer sports drama has already sold 9501 tickets for its opening day, totalling Rs 20.66 lakh in advance bookings, according to Sacnilk. Currently, it appears to be lagging behind in the fight for advance ticket sales.

Talking about the Akshay-Tiger flick, the BMCM trailer was released recently, and it received a favourable response, raising expectations for the film. According to the most recent report, the film has completed all censorship processes. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) censored the big-budget entertainer with a U/A certificate, giving it an approved runtime of 2 hours and 43 minutes.

Interestingly, Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is about three hours lengthy and has been censored with a UA certificate. The film is inspired by the extraordinary true story of Syed Abdul Rahim, popularly known as Rahim Saab, who rose as the Indian football team's coach from 1950 to 1963, changing the game forever.