5 Days to Go for Maidaan: Uncover Fascinating Trivia about Ajay Devgn's Much-awaited Movie

Hyderabad: The upcoming movie Maidaan, helmed by Amit Sharma and featuring Ajay Devgn and Priya Mani, is all set to hit the silver screens on March 10, setting the stage for a showdown with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film Maidaan, a sports drama, narrates the tale of Syed Abdul Rahim, an influential football coach in India from 1952 to 1962.

Despite facing a five-year delay due to various challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and sets being destroyed by a cyclone, the film is finally hitting theatres. Maidaan promises thrilling sports sequences inspired by real events and showcases Ajay Devgn's impressive physical transformation for his role as Syed Abdul Rahim. With its focus on the golden era of Indian football, the film is poised to captivate audiences with its authentic portrayal of a legendary coach and his team's journey.

With just five days left until the movie hits theatres, here are five trivia about Ajay Devgn's sports drama:

1. Inspired by true events: Maidaan draws from the golden era of Indian football between 1952 and 1962, spotlighting the story of the acclaimed football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Recognized as the architect of modern Indian football, Syed led the Indian national football team in the 1950s and 1960s.

2. Faces a five-year delay: Producer Boney Kapoor revealed the hurdles that led to the film's extended delay. Expressing joy over the much-awaited theatrical release of Maidaan after a five-year setback, Boney recounted the challenges encountered during the pandemic. The lockdown caused their sets in Madh to be dormant for about three and a half years. The producer underscored the complexities of managing shoots with international players and technicians amid the intermittent lockdowns, which interrupted the filming thrice.

3. Sets destroyed due to cyclone: The makers of Maidaan confronted adversity when the film's sets were destroyed during the Mumbai cyclone in 2019. Despite their efforts to save the set, it was ultimately destroyed. Although no casualties were reported, the set in Mumbai's outskirts fell victim to the cyclone. Boney commended the unwavering dedication of the team who did not lose hope and committed to completing the movie.

4. Thrilling sports sequences: Following the success of sports dramas like Reema Kagti's Gold, Vivek Agnihotri's Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De India, Maidaan promises to deliver exhilarating sports action. Besides narrating Syed Abdul Rahim's story, viewers can anticipate thrilling gameplay featuring players in action, guaranteeing adrenaline-fueled scenes that will captivate audiences.

5. Actor's physical transformation: Ajay Devgn's portrayal of Syed Abdul Rahim required a remarkable physical transformation, involving shedding his muscles and changing his appearance to embody the revered icon. His dedication to the role has garnered much attention.