Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Makers on BO Clash with Maidaan: 'Announced Our Release Much Earlier'

Hyderabad: In the realm of Bollywood, it's a common sight to witness heavyweight clashes at the box office, and the impending Eid release is no exception. Producer Vashu Bhagnani's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan are poised to go head-to-head in a direct competition.

Speaking about the clash, Vashu Bhagnani highlighted the early announcement of their movie's release, expressing his belief that all films should perform well in cinemas to benefit the overall 'health' of the film industry. He stressed the importance of prior communication about their film's release.

This clash echoes a longstanding tradition in Bollywood, where movies featuring industry giants often lock horns. Dating back to 1998, clashes between flicks headlined by Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have been a recurrent theme, spanning from Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha vs Angaarey to Dhadkan vs Deewane in 2000.

Recent times have witnessed escalated clashes between major films, exemplified by Thank God vs Ram Setu in 2022. In spite of the competitive spirit underlying these clashes, filmmakers consistently voice aspirations for the success of all films, underscoring the vitality of a thriving industry.

As the release date approaches, fans eagerly anticipate the outcome of this showdown at the box office. However, amidst the clash, a sense of solidarity permeates the film fraternity, with collective optimism for the success of each film, highlighting the greater good of the Bollywood industry.