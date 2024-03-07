Maidaan Trailer Out: Ajay Devgn Brings Back Golden Era of Football in Biographical Sports Drama

Hyderabad: The trailer of the movie Maidaan starring actor Ajay Devgn is finally out. The sports drama's trailer was released by the actor on Thursday. The trailer was well received by the public and has added to the buzz around the film.

Ajay shared the teaser and wrote, "A team that carved its legacy with every step! A man who devoted his life to football And one #Maidaan where the whole world witnessed it all... Bringing the Golden Era of Indian Football to life! ⚽🏆✨ #MaidaanTrailer Out Now #MaidaanOnEid #AajaoMaidaanMein"

It provides a small peek into India's illustrious past in football. The movie is based on true events. The trailer provided a brief glimpse into the great years of Indian football, which ran from 1952 until 1962. The Indian football squad during this time accomplished the amazing achievement of qualifying for the Olympics twice.

It is expected to rekindle viewers' enthusiasm for football while showcasing a noteworthy period in Indian sports history. In the film, Ajay portrays the renowned coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is regarded as the pioneer of Indian football. Apart from Ajay, Rudranil Ghosh, a Bengali actor, Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao also feature in the movie.

Maidaan is helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and supported by a prestigious group of producers that includes Zed Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla. The movie has been in the works for the past five years or so. The release has been postponed for more than four years. Each year, the movie's release date is rescheduled because of a conflict or an unanticipated event.

The original plan was to release Maidaan in 2020. However, the film suffered a setback as the set had to be dismantled by producer Boney Kapoor in 2020 because of the lockdown implemented to contain the new coronavirus outbreak. The set was then devastated by Cyclone Tauktae in May 2021.

But finally, Ajay's movie will be released for Eid. However, there won't be a standalone release for the movie. It clashes with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar on April 10.