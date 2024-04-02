On Ajay Devgn's Birthday, Makers Drop Maidaan's Final Trailer

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated film Maidaan is all set to hit the silver screens this year and has generated a lot of excitement among fans. The makers of this biographical sports drama have earlier unveiled captivating teasers and posters, igniting anticipation. The recent release of the trailer offered a glimpse into the narrative, highlighting the significant impact of legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim on Indian football. Priyamani and Gajraj Rao play pivotal roles, adding to the overall enthusiasm. And now, on Ajay's birthday today, the makers have dropped the film's final trailer.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Ajay Devgn unveiled the final trailer. This trailer showcases the various challenges faced by Coach S Abdul Rahim and his Indian football team as they aim to create history in the football landscape. Drawing inspiration from the extraordinary journey of this iconic personality, the movie narrates the story of Coach Syed Abdul Rahim, whose tireless dedication and strong desire to elevate the nation filled India with immense pride. Sharing the trailer, Ajay wrote, "Dil EK, Samaj EK, Soch EK! Witness the untold true story of S.A. Rahim and his #TeamIndia, aajao #Maidaan mein, in Cinemas 10th April! #MaidaanFinalTrailer Out Now!"

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Maidaan is a sports drama that features Ajay Devgn portraying the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, renowned as the architect of modern Indian football. The narrative is centred around the golden period of Indian football, spanning from 1952 to 1962. In addition to Ajay Devgn, the cast of Maidaan includes Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh. Presented by Zee Studios & Bayview Projects and Fresh Lime Films, the screenplay is penned by Saiwyn Quadras, with dialogues by Ritesh Shah. The music for the film is composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

Bankrolled by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, Maidaan is slated for an Eid release in April 2024, with an additional screening in IMAX format, promising an exhilarating cinematic treat for viewers.