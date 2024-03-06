Maidaan: Ajay Devgn Shares Intriguing Video Ahead of Trailer Launch

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Actor Ajay Devgn on Wednesday teased fans with a sneak peek from his upcoming film Maidaan. In the video, Devgn could be seen donning formal attire and making a clean strike at a footfall. interestingly, the video adds as a reminder for the highly anticipated trailer of the sports drama.

Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan is all set to hit the big screens on Eid 2024. Ahead of the trailer launch, makers dropped a sneak peek of the film featuring Ajay Devgn.

Taking to Instagram, Devgn shared the video with the caption: "Aajao Maidaan mein! We’re ready to present the incredible true story of the golden era of Indian Football." The video opens with a shot of kids playing footfall in the rain barefoot. The camera follows the football as a kid hits it to the other side of the train track. The video concludes with Ajay arriving in the frame and hitting the ball in a way that it follows a curved path and dodges the train to land on the kid's side.

Maidaan is a sports drama directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zed Studios, commemorating the golden years of Indian football. Ajay is portraying Syed Abdul Rahim, the great coach regarded as the founding father of Indian football. The film also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

Due to the lockdown implemented to combat the novel coronavirus epidemic in 2020, producer Boney Kapoor was forced to disassemble the film set. Furthermore, cyclone Tauktae wiped off the Maidaan set in May of 2021. After many delays, the film is slated to release on Eid 2024. Surprisingly, the film will face a major Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's action movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

