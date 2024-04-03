Bade Miyan Chote Miyan budget Rs 350 Cr, Ali Abbas Zafar Reveals Daily Rs 3-4 Cr Spent on Action

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is gearing up for his grand return to the silver screen with the much-anticipated film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, featuring Akshay Kumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. Known for his penchant for larger-than-life action flicks, Zafar's previous ventures include blockbuster hits like Bharat starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, along with a string of successful OTT releases such as Tandav, Jogi, and Bloody Daddy.

In a recent interview with a digital platform, Zafar delved into the intricacies and challenges of producing high-budget action thrillers, shedding light on the staggering costs incurred during the shoot. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan reportedly boasts a colossal budget of Rs 350 crore. When asked about securing funding for such an ambitious endeavor, Zafar credited the unwavering faith and support of the makers, Bhagnani family who bankrolls the film under Pooja Entertainment.

Zafar stressed on the importance of creating an immersive experience for the audience, wherein the action sequences feel authentic and palpable. This commitment to realism necessitated shooting in countries like Saudi Arabia and Jordan, where they could access the requisite military support without logistical constraints.

Reflecting on the challenges of the action genre, Zafar acknowledged the immense pressure felt by both the cast and crew to meet sky-high expectations. "Budget is the biggest pressure that the actors and the makers of the film always feel." Talking about pulling off lavishly mounted stunt sequences, Ali added, "If you want to do bike stunts and each bike costs Rs 4 lakh and if the stunt goes wrong, your immediately lose Rs 4 lakh. If you are blowing up a car which is worth Rs 30-40 lakh and if the stunt doesn’t go as planned, straightaway lose that much money."

The filmmaker also recounted days when the shoot costs soared to Rs 3-4 crore. "There are stunts in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan where the spend on one day was Rs 3-4 crores — with all the paraphernalia and all the technicians of all the choppers — everything together was very expensive," said Zafar.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set hit the big screens on April 10. The film also stars Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar in pivotal roles.