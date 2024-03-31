Katrina Kaif's Super Soldier SHELVED, Ali Abbas Zafar in Talks with Actor for Another Actioner

Katrina Kaif's action flick Super Soldier is hanging in the balance. Director Ali Abbas Zafar confirms shelving the actioner headlined by Katrina. He, however, hints at a new film with the actor which also an action drama.

Hyderabad: Since 2020, speculations continue to swirl around Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar teaming up for an action-packed film titled Super Soldier. This was to mark Katrina's debut as a leading lady in an action drama. Ali had even scouted locations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Poland, Georgia, and Uttarakhand for the shoot. However, plans hit a snag as the project is shelved, with Ali and Katrina now eyeing another collaboration.

Ali Abbas Zafar, currently gearing up for the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring action stalwarts Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, shed light on his partnership with Katrina. Speaking to a newswire, Zafar provided an update on Super Soldier, stating it's currently on hold.

He revealed that talks has commenced on a different action flick, featuring Katrina as Super Soldier is experiencing delays. Zafar clarified, "There's something for which I'm in talks with Katrina; it is not Super Soldier. It is a new film. 'Super Soldier' is not happening for a while. If I work with her (next), it will be an action film." Notably, Kaif and Ali have worked together in three films previously, including Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat, their much-anticipated venture. The duo shares a close bond beyond their professional collaborations.

Meanwhile, Katrina's recent appearance was in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, where she starred alongside Vijay Sethupathi. She's also rumoured to be part of Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion, while her much-awaited female-led road trip movie Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar and co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, faces delays due to scheduling conflicts.

