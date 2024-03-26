BMCM Trailer Ends with unexpected dynamic between Tiger-Akshay; Prithviraj shines as formidable foe

Hyderabad: The wait is over as Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer is out. The actioner features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role while star cast also includes Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Ronit Roy in significant role. The film is set to premiere on April 10, 2024.

The trailer for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan kicks off by projecting the antagonist as a formidable foe, labeled as someone who fears neither death nor consequence. Introduced as "Pralay (Doom)," this revenge-seeking masked-enemy is nameless, faceless threat to India. To fight this psychopath, India calls upon two equally formidable figures, Firoz and Rakesh, portrayed by Akshay and Tiger. Who are introduced as soldiers at heart yet harboring a devilish mindset.

As Tiger and Akshay stand ready to confront the looming danger, accompanying them on the mission are Manushi Chhillar as Captain Misha, and Alaya F who takes on the role of Pam, an IT specialist and covert asset. Sonakshi also makes a blink-and-miss-appearances in the trailer which doesn't divulge much about her role.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer is loaded with explosive action sequences. The adrenaline-pumping chase teases the impending clash between Akshay, Tiger, and Prithviraj Sukumaran's character, until a surprising twist unfolds towards the end.

As the trailer concludes, Tiger and Akshay's characters share a chilling revelation: they are the kind of friends willing to sacrifice for each other, yet equally capable of turning against one another. The trailer ends on this unexpected dynamic between Tiger and Akshay.

For Tiger, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan arrives at a crucial juncture of his career following a string of disappointing releases, while Akshay too had a series of hits and misses. With Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay and Tiger are touted to mark their return as the bankable action stars of Hindi cinema.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to clash with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan on April 10. Addressing the showdown, Vashu Bhagnani had earlier said that they have locked the release date much in advance.