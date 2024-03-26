BMCM Trailer Ends with unexpected dynamic between Tiger-Akshay; Prithviraj shines as formidable foe

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Updated : 23 hours ago

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer Out

Miyan Chote Miyan trailer is out now. The film features Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. Helmed by Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the actioner is all set to hit the big screens on April 10, 2024.

Hyderabad: The wait is over as Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer is out. The actioner features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role while star cast also includes Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Ronit Roy in significant role. The film is set to premiere on April 10, 2024.

The trailer for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan kicks off by projecting the antagonist as a formidable foe, labeled as someone who fears neither death nor consequence. Introduced as "Pralay (Doom)," this revenge-seeking masked-enemy is nameless, faceless threat to India. To fight this psychopath, India calls upon two equally formidable figures, Firoz and Rakesh, portrayed by Akshay and Tiger. Who are introduced as soldiers at heart yet harboring a devilish mindset.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

As Tiger and Akshay stand ready to confront the looming danger, accompanying them on the mission are Manushi Chhillar as Captain Misha, and Alaya F who takes on the role of Pam, an IT specialist and covert asset. Sonakshi also makes a blink-and-miss-appearances in the trailer which doesn't divulge much about her role.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer is loaded with explosive action sequences. The adrenaline-pumping chase teases the impending clash between Akshay, Tiger, and Prithviraj Sukumaran's character, until a surprising twist unfolds towards the end.

As the trailer concludes, Tiger and Akshay's characters share a chilling revelation: they are the kind of friends willing to sacrifice for each other, yet equally capable of turning against one another. The trailer ends on this unexpected dynamic between Tiger and Akshay.

For Tiger, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan arrives at a crucial juncture of his career following a string of disappointing releases, while Akshay too had a series of hits and misses. With Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay and Tiger are touted to mark their return as the bankable action stars of Hindi cinema.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to clash with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan on April 10. Addressing the showdown, Vashu Bhagnani had earlier said that they have locked the release date much in advance.

Read More

  1. Holi 2024: Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar Join Hands to Smear Disha Patani with Colours - Watch
  2. It's 'Ouch' Moment for Tiger Shroff as Akshay Kumar Leaves 'Chote' Hanging Mid-Air - Watch
  3. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Makers on BO Clash with Maidaan: 'Announced Our Release Much Earlier'
Last Updated :23 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.