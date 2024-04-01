April Fool's Day: Tiger Shroff Pranks Akshay Kumar in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Style

Hyderabad: Actors Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar are all set to share screen in the highly anticipated action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film is slated to hit theatres this Eid. With the release date drawing near, Akshay and Tiger are leaving no stone upturned in its promotion. Using every available opportunity to promote the movie, Tiger just posted a video of himself making fun of Akshay Kumar on his Instagram account.

The Instagram video starts with Tiger shaking a large soft drink bottle before running to play in the backyard. Then the Baaghi star asks Akshay to bring him the bottle. Akshay obliges to his request and opens the cold drink bottle. As Akshay opens the bottle, the cold drink pours on him because of the the fizz in it. "April (flower emoji) bade miyan (laughing emoji)," the 34-year-old actor, who is the son veteran actor Jackie Shroff, wrote as the caption for the video.

On the professional front, Akshay and Tiger are looking forward to enthrall audience with their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar. The antagonist in Ali Abbas Zafar's film is Prithviraj Sukumaran. The movie is scheduled to open in theatres on April 10.

The film is bankrolled under the banner of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films and is helmed by the renowned Ali Abbas Zafar. It is expected to be the biggest blockbuster of 2024. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be releasing in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.