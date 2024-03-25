Holi 2024: Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar Join Hands to Smear Disha Patani with Colours - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Disha Patani is having a blast with Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar with their lively and vibrant Holi festivities. Together with a small group of close friends, they engaged in a colourful celebration that perfectly encapsulated the spirit of the festival of colours. Disha took to her social media handle and shared a video of their fun-filled Holi celebration.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Disha Patani treated her fans to a video showcasing the festive cheer. The video, brimming with laughter and happiness, showed Disha, Tiger, and Akshay engaged in playful banter and joyfully splashing colours on each other. Sharing the video, the Yodha actor simply wrote, "Happy holi."

The bond and friendship between Disha, Tiger, and Akshay were evident as they immersed themselves in the celebrations, spreading smiles all around. The video's slow-motion opening, followed by everyone's enthusiastic participation, painted a picture of pure joy and unity. To elevate the celebratory atmosphere, Disha Patani added the classic Holi song Rang Barse Bheege Chunar Waali to the video, further enhancing the festive mood.

Soon after she dropped the video, fans swarmed the comment section with Holi wishes. A netizen commented, "Happy To see Tiger & Disha together again." Another wrote, "Happy Holi everyone."

On the work front, Disha Patani was recently seen in the action-packed movie Yodha, alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Next, she is poised to enthral viewers with Welcome to the Jungle and in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. Furthermore, her venture into Tamil cinema with Kanguva is set to highlight her versatility as an actor.