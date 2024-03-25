Rakul-Jackky, Kriti-Pulkit Celebrate Their First Holi after Wedding, Sid-Kiara's Second Together

Hyderabad: Holi 2024 holds a special significance for newlywed couples who are celebrating the festival of colours for the first time. Among the actors celebrating their first Holi together after tying the knot are Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnai, and Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat. In contrast, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are revelling in their second Holi celebration post-marriage.

Kiara Advani took to Instagram on Monday to offer a glimpse of her colourful Holi festivities with her beloved husband, Sidharth Malhotra. She shared a captivating image of themselves covered in hues after playing with colours. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote in the caption, "Holi with my homie."

On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are celebrating their first Holi after marriage. The duo shared a joint Instagram post on Monday, showcasing snippets of their festive moments. Their video collage captured heartwarming scenes of them applying colours to each other while radiating million-dollar smiles. Their caption read, "Happpppy holi from us to you."

Meanwhile, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda embarked on a new phase of their journey as a married couple, exchanging vows on March 15 in a grand ceremony at the ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, surrounded by loved ones. Now revelling in their newlywed status, they shared glimpses of their first Holi celebration after the wedding. They captioned the post as, "Hamari pehli holi!"

Their lovely compilation of pictures showcased Pulkit in a white shirt, with Kriti elegantly complementing him in a white traditional ensemble, accentuated by her vibrant red chooda. The couple, immersed in an array of colours, shared affectionate cheek kisses, radiating pure joy and love.