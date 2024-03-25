Watch: Akshay, Tiger Celebrate Holi Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Style Ahead of Trailer Launch

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are currently busy in the promotions of their upcoming film bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actors are ramping up the excitement for their next action-packed spectacle with their quirky gimmicks during promotional events. Now, on the joyful occasion of Holi, the two came up with a humorous scheme to send their best wishes to their fans and followers.

Amidst the bright celebrations of Holi, Akshay and Tiger took the opportunity to offer a lighthearted glimpse of their Holi celebration with a BMCM twist on Instagram. The video begins with Akshay approaching Tiger, concealing something behind his back. Tiger awaits him outside a building, holding a bucket filled with red water.

In the video, Tiger's attempt to douse Akshay with water took an unexpected turn, ending in an outrageous twist that will have you rolling over the floor laughing. Approaching Tiger, Akshay had a coconut hidden in his hand for attack. Tiger gives up on discovering 'bade Miyan' prepared for revenge and thus drenches himself with the water bucket and wishes Akshay a Happy Holi. This humorous exchange gives audiences a glimpse of what to expect from their next flick Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

In addition to Akshay Kumar and Tiger, the film features an excellent ensemble cast. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays a crucial part, with Manushi Chhillar taking on the female lead. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who co-wrote the screenplay with Aditya Basu.

The highly anticipated film is set to release on April 10, 2024, coinciding with the significant festival of Eid. On the other hand, the highly anticipated trailer of the film will be released on March 26.