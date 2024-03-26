BMCM Trailer X Reactions: Netizens Excited to Witness Akshay-Tiger's 'Epic Showdown' with Prithviraj

Hyderabad: The much-awaited trailer of the forthcoming movie Bade Miya Chote Miyan, starring Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, was released on Tuesday, sparking excitement among fans. Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is now flooded with predominantly positive reviews. Alongside Akshay and Tiger, the film also features Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in significant roles.

The feedback on Bade Miya Chote Miyan is mostly positive on social media, with only a few negative reviews. Users on X have expressed their enthusiasm for the movie.

One user praised the entry of 'Bade Miyan' and 'Chote Miyan' as being 'baap level' and urged others to watch the impressive trailer. Another user compared the trailer favourably to those of other blockbuster movies, stating that it surpasses trailers of films like Pathan and War. The user expressed eagerness for the first-day first-show experience.

A user wrote, "Ham bahut purane Dost Hai. Ek dusre ke liye Jaan De bhi sakte hai. aur ek dusre Ki Jaan Le bhi sakte hai. Bade Miyan chote Miyan face off." Another wrote, "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" trailer! It must be quite captivating with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran starring in it. Looking forward to experiencing the blockbuster on the big screen!"

Additional reviews include praise for the intense bike scene in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and predictions of it dominating the box office as the ultimate action movie in Bollywood. The return of Akshay Kumar as the Khiladi is highly anticipated and marks a new high in action trailers in the industry.

In contrast, one user found the trailer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to be monotonous and lacking in excitement, suggesting it might put viewers to sleep rather quickly. They hoped that the actual movie would offer more than what the trailer presented, highlighting a gap between expectations and reality in cinematic experience.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to hit screens on April 10 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages, promising a multi-lingual cinematic treat.