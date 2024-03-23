Here's WHEN Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer Will Be Out

Hyderabad: Fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer of the much-talked-about movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. These two Bollywood stars are known for their breathtaking action scenes in previous films, and everyone is excited to see them team up in this one.

Finally, the wait is over! The trailer release date has been announced, promising an action-packed spectacle on the big screen. Get ready to be thrilled as Akshay and Tiger join forces to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Akshay Kumar shared a new poster on Instagram, revealing the trailer release date. The poster features Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar looking amazing in their rugged looks. The caption reads, "REAL ACTION ka ek bada dose lekar aa rahe hain #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTrailer out on March 26! 👊 🤜🤛."

Earlier, on January 24, the creators teased fans with a 1-minute and 38-second clip on social media. The teaser showcases stunning locations and introduces a menacing villain who threatens India. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff make a grand entrance, ready to defend the nation. The powerful dialogue, "Soldier at heart, devil in mind, beware of us, for we are India," captures the essence of these warriors.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar emphasized the dedication and effort put into the movie's production. He praised the diverse and skilled crew working on bringing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to life. Ali expressed his excitement about presenting the film to audiences on Eid in April 2024.

Apart from Akshay and Tiger, the movie features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manushi Chhillar in significant roles. Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy are also part of the ensemble cast. The film's music is curated by Vishal Mishra, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Choreography is handled by Bosco and Caesar, ensuring captivating dance sequences. Currently shooting three tracks in Jordan, the soundtrack is expected to be a sensory delight.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-authored by Aditya Basu, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. Scheduled to hit theaters on Eid in April, fans are eagerly anticipating the trailer and music album release of the film.