Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: CBFC Orders Changes to Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Starrer Ahead of Release

Hyderabad: The action-thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar in the lead, is about to hit theatres soon. The film will face a box office clash with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan when it opens on April 10th, during the Eid weekend. Ahead of both films' release, Maidaan obtained a U/A certificate from CBFC without any revisions, while BMCM has seen certain changes.

The Central Board of Film Certification's Examining Committee has given Bade Miyan Chote Miyan a U/A rating, according to a recent update from an entertainment portal. But this accreditation came with a catch: the CBFC insisted on certain changes to the movie's plot. It has been disclosed that three distinct moments totalling fourteen seconds of film were blurred.

There was also a notable cut to one scene, which appeared on screen at about 57 minutes. It was cut down by 19 seconds, or around 25% of the scene. The brand name in a particular scene was changed, among other changes. Furthermore, it was requested that a scene showing alcohol usage include a disclaimer.

Additionally, the CBFC required the movie's producers to provide a letter outlining any clarifications on the usage of certain signs, emblems, and uniform codes—particularly those pertaining to the armed forces. According to the certificate, the official running length of the film is now 164 minutes. This indicates that the video is a captivating two hours and forty-four minutes long watch.

Along with Sonakshi Sinha making a cameo, this Ali Abbas Zafar film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar in important parts. The film is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra.