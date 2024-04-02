Prithviraj Overcomes Doubts to Star in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, says 'It was Prashanth Neel who...'

Hyderabad: Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran initially doubted his ability to be a part of the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. However now, he disclosed that it was director Prashanth Neel who convinced him to not reject the project. Prithviraj portrays the role of a captivating antagonist in the movie.

In a recent conversation with a newswire, Prithviraj stated that during the climax shoot of Salaar, he spoke with Prashanth regarding a compelling script narrated by director Ali Abbas Zafar. Although offered a role, Prithviraj was uncertain due to scheduling conflicts.

After spending around 20 minutes discussing the film and script with Prashanth, he realised his desire to be part of it. Prithviraj recalled Prashanth telling him, "Knowing you, if you really let it go, you'll feel rotten." The actor then mentioned that not being involved in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan would have left him sad.

Juggling two projects simultaneously, a practice uncommon in the Malayalam film industry, posed a challenge for Prithviraj. Prithviraj emphasised that typically actors commit solely to a single film until completion before embarking on the next.

Fortunately, circumstances shifted slightly, accommodating his participation in the film. Expressing his satisfaction at seizing the opportunity due to the film's quality, Prithviraj highlighted the collaborative efforts that enabled his involvement.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and features actors Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha and Manushi Chhillar. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar, the action-thriller is slated to hit the silver screens on April 10.