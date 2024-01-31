Animal Goes Back to Being Barfi: Ranbir Kapoor's Rugged to Clean-Shaven Look Floors Fans

Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor pleasantly surprised his fans by shedding his rugged bearded look, a signature style he had sported for his latest release Animal. Maintaining his rugged appearance for months, Ranbir finally opted for a clean-shaven face, prompting varied reactions from his devoted fans.

The buzz around Ranbir's clean-shaven appearance quickly spread across social media platforms when a paparazzo account shared a video of the actor on Instagram. Spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday, Kapoor was casually dressed in a white t-shirt paired with a denim jacket and jeans. RK rounded off his look with a gray flat cap, similar to the one he wore in the 2012 film Barfi.

Soon after the video dropped on social media, fans accustomed to seeing Ranbir with a thick beard took to comment section to express their thoughts. One admirer commented, "Cute chocolate boy," while another playfully remarked, "Animal goes back to being Barfi." Yet another fan found Ranbir's new look simply "Cute."

Meanwhile, amidst the success of his recent release Animal, Ranbir has an exciting lineup of projects awaiting him. He is set to reunite with his wife, Alia Bhatt, for the second time since their collaboration in the 2022 film Brahmastra. The couple will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film titled Love and War, alongside Vicky Kaushal.

In addition, Ranbir will take on the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, with Sai Pallavi portraying Sita and Yash from KGF playing Ravan. Furthermore, he will join forces with Sandeep Reddy Vanga again for the sequel to Animal, titled Animal Park.