Ranbir remembers Rishi Kapoor as he wins Filmfare, oh-so-adorable speech includes 'naughty' Raha

Gandhinagar (Gujarat): Ranbir Kapoor celebrated a significant victory at the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards in Gujarat, clinching the Best Actor Award (Male) for his stellar performance in the film Animal helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Released on December 1, 2023, the movie showcased Ranbir donning action avatar for the first time ever in his career spanning over 17 years.

During his heartfelt acceptance speech, Ranbir expressed deep gratitude to his late father, the renowned actor Rishi Kapoor. Reflecting on his thoughts, he shared, "Every day I think of you, I remember you and everything that I feel for you...the love, the affection I try to channelise it through this part and I hope you are up there in peace and resting."

In a touching moment, Ranbir also playfully acknowledged his daughter Raha, born to him and wife Alia Bhatt in November 2022. He recounted, "And last but not least my daughter Raha...naughty....you were born and a week later I started principal shooting for Animal...every single day just to come home to you has been the most joyful experience of my life."

Adding a lighthearted note, RK mentioned plans for family gatherings, stating, "Mumma and papa are bringing you a bua and a massi (referring to black lady) tonight to play... I can't wait to experience every adventure with you...I love you naughty. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen...see you at the movies."

Ranbir showcased his versatility not only as an actor but also as a performer during the ceremony. His dance routine included grooving to Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu from Animal, featuring a memorable moment where he performed the hook step with his wife Alia Bhatt in the audience. Alia herself received a Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Female) in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar, making it a joyous celebration in the Kapoor household.