Assembly Election Results: BJP Retains Power in Arunachal Pradesh, SKM in Sikkim

Itanagar/Gangtok: The counting for the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly polls was taken up on Sunday. There are 32 Assembly seats in Sikkim while there are 60 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh. The ruling BJP already won 10 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh unopposed.

Polling for the Assembly Polls in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh was held along with the Lok Sabha polls on April 19. While the voter turnout was recorded at 69.44 per cent in Arunachal Pradesh, it was 70.39 per cent in Sikkim. The following are the day's overall updates on election results.

4.25 PM

BJP won 46 out of 60 seats in Arunachal Assembly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of the northeastern State for giving an unequivocal mandate to the politics of development. PM Modi assured the voters that their party will keep working with even greater vigour for the state's growth.

3 PM

In the final results in Sikkim, ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morch (SKM) won 31 out of the total 32 seats while

Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) secured the remaining one seat. Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang won Rehan constituency on behalf of SKM. Former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling contested from two constituencies but lost both.

2.16 PM

In Arunachal Pradesh, BJP nominee Taniya Soki won the Daporijo seat defeating his nearest rival Dikto Yekar of NPP by 228 votes. Soki retained the seat. Pani Taram of BJP won from Koloriang seat defeating his lone rival Kahfa Bengia of PPA by a margin of 10,550 votes. Bengia is the president of PPA. Phurpa Tsering of BJP won from Dirang constituency defeating his lone rival Yeshi Tsewang of NPP by 1,202 votes. Tai Nikio of BJP won from Nyapin seat defeating his only opponent Tadar Mangku of PPA by 1,182 votes.

2.14 PM

Arunachal Pradesh RWD minister Honchung Ngandam and Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo were among the 32 BJP candidates who won the assembly polls. Ngandam won from Ponchou-Wakka seat defeating independent candidate Holai Wangsa by a margin of 4,662 votes. Nalo won from Nacho constituency defeating his opponent Tanga Byaling of Congress by a margin of 1,373 votes. Newcomer Topin Ete won Aalo West seat on a BJP ticket defeating his rival Nyamo Ete of NPP by a margin of 1,951 votes.

2.02 PM

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha has won 26 seats in the 32-member Legislative Assembly and is ahead on five seats. In Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP has 44 seats and is ahead on 2 seats, as per the ECI data. The NPEP has won five seats, while the PPA has won two seats. 3 independent candidates have emerged victorious while NCP has already won one seat and is leading on two others. The results for 55 out of the 60 Assembly seats have been declared so far.

1.33 PM

The BJP has won 42 seats in Arunachal Pradesh and is leading on four seats. Among the seats that the BJP has won include Anini, Basar, Changlang (North), Changlang (South), Dambuk, Dumporijo. The BJP had won from Bomdila and Hayuliang uncontested. The SKM has won 23 seats in Sikkim, while it is leading on eight seats in the 32-member Legislative Assembly.

1.19 PM

BJP has won 41 seats in Arunachal Pradesh and is leading on four seats. It has come to power in a comprehensive way. In Sikkim, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha has won a whooping 21 seats out of 32 seats and is leading on 10 others.

1.07 PM

The SKM has won 20 seats in Sikkim and is leading on 11 seats. The SKM will form the government in the northeastern state and Prem Singh Tamang is expected to take oath as Chief Minister once again. Meanwhile, in Arunachal Pradesh, BJP has won a staggering 28 seats and the saffron party is leading on seven seats. The NPEP has won three seats and is ahead on as many seats. The PPA has won two seats while the NCP has also won one seat and is leading on two others. So far results have been declared for 45 out of the 60 seats.

12.40 PM

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha has so far won 19 seats in Sikkim and leading on 12 others. The party has crossed the half-way mark and will secure an absolute majority. It is a lop-sided contest in the northeastern state. Meanwhile, the BJP is surging ahead in Arunachal Pradesh and has won 34 seats so far and is leading on 11 seats. The Congress is leading on a sole seat - Bameng - while two independent candidates are leading.

12.28 PM

Ex-Sikkim Chief Minister and SDF supremo Pawan Kumar Chamling lost to SKM nominee Bhoj Raj Rai in Poklok-Kamrang Assembly seat by 3,063 votes. Rai polled 8037 votes while Chamling managed to secure only 4974 votes. In Arunachal Pradesh, BJP has won 31 seats and is leading on 14 others. Thus the BJP has crossed the halfway mark in the state.

12.15 PM

The BJP has so far won 28 seats in Arunachal Pradesh and is leading on 18 seats. The NPEP has so far emerged victorious in two seats, while it is leading in three seats. The PPA is won one while leading in another seat. The NCP is leading in three seats. While one independent candidate has emerged triumphant, another independent candidate is leading. The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha is cruising ahead and has won 16 seats out of the total 32 seats. The SKM is leading on 15 seats. The SDF has managed to win only one seat - Shyari - where Tenzing Norbu Lamtha won by 1314 votes. He defeated Sikkim Krantikari Morcha candidate Kunga Nima Lepcha.

11.57 AM

The BJP has won another seat in Arunachal Pradesh taking its tally to 24 seats. The saffron party is also leading on 22 seats as it has swept the northeastern state. In Sikkim, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha has now won 15 seats, while it is ahead on 16 seats. Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidate Lall Bahadur Das won from West Pendam seat. He defeated SDF's Anup Thatal by 1952.

11.36 AM

It is clean sweep by the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha in Sikkim. While the party has won 11 seats so far, it is leading on another 20 seats. The Sikkim Democratic Front is ahead on just one seat. There are 32 Assembly seats in Sikkim. Meanwhile, in the Arunachal Pradesh, BJP has won 23 seats and is ahead on 23 seats. The NPEP has won on one seat while it is leading in four seats. The NCP is ahead on three seats while the PPA is leading in two seats. The BJP thus is expected to form the government with ease. There are 60 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh.

11.15 AM

Pintso Namgyal Lepcha from the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won from the Djongu Assembly constituency. He defeated SDF's Sonam Gyatso Lepcha by 5,007 votes. Pintso said, "I thank all the voters who supported me and made me win with a huge margin. I also thank my party president who gave me the ticket."

11.02 AM

The BJP has won five seats in Arunachal Pradesh and in total have now won 15 seats as the saffron party had earlier won 10 seats unopposed. The saffron party is leading in 31 seats and thus An independent candidate has also won from the Khonsa East seat in Arunachal Pradesh. The result for 16 seats have been announced so far. In Sikkim, SKM has emerged victorious on four seats, while it is leading on 27 seats. The Sikkim Democratic Front is leading on just one seat in the state.

10.21 AM

In Arunachal Pradesh, independent candidate Wanglam Sawin won the Khonsa East assembly constituency defeating his nearest rival Kamrang Tesia of the BJP by a margin of 2,216 votes, according to the ECI. Sawin had won the seat in the 2019 Assembly elections on a BJP ticket. He was denied a saffron party ticket this time and contested the polls as an independent.

10.14 AM

The BJP is all set to form its government in Arunachal Pradesh, while the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha was on its way to from government in Sikkim. Sikkim Chief Minister and SKM candidate Prem Singh Tamang was leading by around 6,443 votes over his nearest SDF rival Som Nath Poudyal from the Rhenock assembly constituency, while in the Soreng Chakung Assembly constituency Tamang is leading by 2,052 votes over his nearest SDF rival A D Subba. Former Sikkim Chief Minister and SDF supremo Pawan Kumar Chamling was trailing behind SKM candidate Raju Basnet by 1,852 votes in Namcheybung seat. In the Poklok Kamrang Assembly constituency Chamling was trailing behind Bhoj Raj Rai of SKM by 2,728 votes. Former India Football captain and SDF candidate Bhaichung Bhutia was trailing behind SKM rival Riksal Dorjee Bhutia by 4,346, votes in the Barfung Assembly seat.

9.51 AM

The BJP was leading on 33 seats in Arunachal Pradesh. It has already won 10 seats and thus has crossed the half-way mark. The NPEP was ahead on 6 seats while NCP was ahead on four seats, PPA on three seats and independents on two seats. In Sikkim, it was a total domination by SKM, who were ahead on 30 of the 32 seats while Sikkim Democratic Front was leading in only one seat.

9.32 AM

The BJP was leading on 31 seats in Arunachal Pradesh and having won 10 seats, it has crossed the half-way mark. The NPEP was ahead on 8 seats while NCP was ahead on three seats, PPA on two seats and independents on two seats.

9.14 AM

The BJP was leading on 30 seats in Arunachal Pradesh and having won 10 seats, it is all set to retain power in the state. The NPEP was ahead on 8 seats while NCP was ahead on three seats, PPA on two seats and independents on two seats.

8.53 AM

The BJP was leading on 28 seats in Arunachal Pradesh and having won 10 seats, it is all set to retain power in the state. The NPEP was ahead on 9 seats while NCP was ahead on three seats, PPA on two seats, independents on two and Congress on one seat in Arunachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, in Sikkim, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) was ahead on 29 of the 32 Assembly seats.

8.32 AM

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) was leading on 28 of the 32 seats in the Sikkim Assembly and has comfortably crossed the majority mark. The Sikkim Democratic Front was ahead only on one seat in the state. In Arunachal Pradesh, BJP, which has already won 10 seats unopposed, was leading in 23 seats. The NPEP was ahead on 8 seats while the PPA was ahead on three seats. The NCP was leading on two seats while the Congress was ahead on one seat. Independent candidates was ahead on two seats. The BJP has crossed the half-way mark.

7.58 AM

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha was ahead on 24 of the 32 Assembly seats in Sikkim. The Sikkim Democratic Front was ahead only on 1 seat. The BJP was leading on 13 seats in Arunachal Pradesh. The NPEP and PPA were ahead on two seats each. The NCP and an independent candidate was ahead on one seat each, as per the ECI data.

7.52 AM

The BJP was ahead on 10 seats in Arunachal Pradesh as per the ECI data. Having won already 10 seats, it looks like the saffron party will retain power in Arunachal Pradesh.

7.49 AM

The SKM was ahead on 19 seats while the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) was ahead on just one seat as per the data provided by the ECI. The majority mark in Sikkim Assembly is 17 seats and it seems that the SKM is headed for a landslide win.

7.45 AM

The BJP was leading in seven seats in Arunachal Pradesh while NPEP was leading in two seats. The People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) was ahead on 1 seat while an independent candidate was ahead in 1 seat.

7.29 AM

According to the ECI data, the BJP was leading in one seat in Arunachal Pradesh while National People's Party (NPEP) was leading in one seat. An independent candidate was leading on one seat. NPEP candidate Namgey Tsering was ahead in the Tawang assembly constituency.

7.24 AM

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha is ahead on seven seats - Barfung, Yangthang, Daramdin, Gyalshing-Barnyak, Gnathang-Machong, Rhenock and Chujachen.

7.12 AM

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidate Puran Gurung was leading by 669 votes in Chujachen Assembly Constituency. Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) candidate Mani Kumar Gurung was at the second place.

6.31 AM

Counting of votes for 32 Assembly seats in Sikkim has started amid tight security arrangements. The counting was underway at one location each in all six districts of the state. Postal ballots will be taken up first for counting while votes in the EVMs will be counted later.

6.17 AM

The counting of votes for the 50 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Polls has started with a massive security cover in place. The counting commenced in 24 district headquarters at 6 AM amid heavy rain across the state, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain said. Counting of postal ballots will be conducted first which would be followed by counting of votes in EVMs. The counting process would be managed by over 2,000 officials.