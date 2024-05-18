Suspected Would-Be Assassin Ordered Detained as Slovak Prime Minister's Condition Is Stable

ETV Bharat / international

The Slovak prime minister, Robert Fico, is in critical but stable condition following several gunshot wounds, and the man suspected of trying to kill him was ordered to remain behind bars.

Pezinok: The man accused of attempting to assassinate Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was ordered to remain behind bars Saturday as the nation's leader was in serious but stable condition after surviving multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. Prosecutors sought an order from Slovakia's Specialised Criminal Court to detain the suspect because of fear that he could escape or carry out other crimes, a court spokesperson said.

Prosecutors told police not to publicly identify the man or release other details about the case, but unconfirmed media reports said he was a 71-year-old retiree known as an amateur poet who may have once worked as a mall security guard in the country's southwest. Government authorities gave details that matched that description. They said the suspect didn't belong to any political groups, though the attack itself was politically motivated.

The courthouse in Pezinok, a small town outside the capital, Bratislava, was guarded by police wearing helmets and balaclavas and carrying rifles. News media were not allowed in and reporters were kept behind a gate outside.

