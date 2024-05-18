ETV Bharat / sports

Elorda Cup 2024: Nikhat, Minakshi Strike Gold as India Finish with 12 Medals

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 18, 2024, 5:58 PM IST

India's ace boxers Nikhat Zareen and Minakshi bagged gold medals as India finished their Elorda Cup 2024 campaign with 12 medals in Astana in Kazakhstan on Saturday.
Astana (Kazakhstan): Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen and Minakshi clinched gold medals as the Indian team concluded their Elorda Cup 2024 campaign with 12 medals here on Saturday.

Besides Nikhat and Minakshi’s gold medals, Indian boxers won two silver and eight bronze medals to better their last edition’s record of five medals, a Boxing Federation of India said in a media statement.

Nikhat (52kg) continued her dominance in the ongoing prestigious tournament as she outclassed Zhazira Urakbayeva of Kazakhstan with a unanimous 5-0 scoreline to add yet another gold medal to her coveted medal tally.

Minakshi started the day for India with a bang when she defeated Uzbekistan’s Rahmonova Saidahon 4-1 in the women’s 48kg final to give India its first gold medal of the competition

Meanwhile, Anamika (50kg) and Manisha (60kg) suffered losses to end their campaigns with silver medals. Anamika fought valiantly but conceded a 1-4 loss against reigning world and Asian champion China’s Wu Yu while Manisha faced a 0-5 defeat against Kazakhstan's Viktoriya Grafeeva.

Medallists:

Gold: Minakshi (48kg) and Nikhat Zareen (52kg)

Silver: Anamika (50kg) and Manisha (60kg)

Bronze Men: Yaiphaba Singh Soibam (48kg), Abhishek Yadav (67kg), Vishal (86kg) and Gaurav Chauhan (92+kg)

Bronze Women: Sonu (63kg), Manju Bamboriya (66kg), Shalakha Singh Sansanwal (70kg) and Monika (81+kg)

