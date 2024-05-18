Lok Sabha Poll Campaigning Picks up Pace in National Capital

New Delhi: As the mercury goes up in the national capital, the political temperature is intensifying with the entry of star campaigners in the Lok Sabha poll campaign for all the seven seats of Delhi. Delhi on Saturday will be witnessing the campaigning of Narendra Modi for Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party’s chief Arvind Kejriwal will address meetings at different locations to garner votes for party candidates.

Notably, the Congress and AAP a part of INDIA bloc partners and are contesting the Lok Sabha elections together in Delhi, with AAP on four seats (New Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi and East Delhi) and Congress on three seats (Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi and North West Delhi).

As per schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a Jan Sabha in North East Delhi’s Kartar Nagar area. “Today, PM Narendra Modi will address the people at a Jan Sabha in North East Delhi area. The Jan Sabha will cover three constituencies, North East Delhi, East Delhi and Chandni Chowk.

The second Jan Sabha, which will be held at Dwarka area next week will cover four Constituencies New Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi and North West Delhi,” Anil Gupta, spokesperson, BJP Delhi unit told ETV Bharat.

The firebrand leader Navneet Rana, Member of Parliament from Amravati, will hold a Jan Sabha in the evening in support of Kamaljeet Sehrawat in West Delhi, said BJP. Similarly, Congress MP and leader Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting for the Congress candidates of the INDIA alliance at the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday in evening at the Ramlila Ground, Ashok Vihar.

Talking about the campaigning schedule, Anil Bhardwaj, chairman, Media & Communications Department, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee told ETV Bharat, “A public meeting of Rahul Gandhi is scheduled today evening. We are also expecting the public meetings of Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Priyanka next week.”

Explaining the campaign, Anuj Attray, spokesperson, DPCC, said, "We have the plan to release three manifestos each for three LS seats, North East Delhi, Chandni Chowk and North West Delhi very soon."

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will address the ‘Nukkad Sabhas’ at different venues, Firni Road, Balaji Chowk, Hari Nagar, Khayala and Sabji Mandir Madipur, in West Delhi, the AAP said. All the parties are leaving no stone unturned to ensure its win by connecting people door-to-door and public meetings across the city to encourage turnout on the sixth phase of polling to be held on May 25 for all Lok Sabha seats taking place in the national capital.

