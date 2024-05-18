Can't Allow One To Finish Cong: Adhir Defiant After High Command Sides With Mamata

Dhupguri: State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday said he cannot welcome one who wants to finish the party. His statement came after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Chowdhury was nobody to decide on whether TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is part of the INDIA alliance or not.

After Banerjee's remark of being part of the INDIA alliance and then taking a U-turn on providing outside support, the Congress high command stood by her on Saturday. Reiterating its stand of staying with Banerjee, Kharge went on to advise Chowdhury to leave if necessary, saying he was not the person to take decision on such an issue.

Despite being snubbed by the high command, it failed to dampen Chowdhury's spirit. He ignored Kharge's warning and said he would not do it for the sake of those who want to destroy him and his party. For him, this fight is moral, he said.

Addressing a press conference in Berhampore, Chowdhury said, "My opposition (to Mamata Bnaerjee) is moral opposition. Someone will try to finish me, and I will help him/her! That is not the case. It cannot be. There is no personal grudge. My opposition is to save my party in West Bengal. I can't stop this fight because I am a dedicated worker."

Chowdhury also questioned Banerjee's political ethics on the issue. He alleged that the TMC supremo used the Maoists in Jangalmahal to latch on to power in West Bengal. "When there was a fight with the Left, she (Mamata Banerjee) used Maoists in Jangalmahal. The West Bengal Chief Minister can do whatever she wants for her own political success. She is communal. She can abandon the ideals, but I can't," Chowdhury further said.

Yesterday, while speaking about Banerjee's support to INDIA bloc, Chowdhury said, "Didi is weighing things and now wants to come with INDIA alliance. She will go wherever the stake is heavy. She can also go to BJP. I don't trust Mamata Banerjee."

Earlier in the day, Kharge asserted that Congress would ally with Banerjee and if any Congress leader is not happy with the decision, he/she may leave. "Mamata Banerjee first talked about external support. The issue of external support is not new. The Left had external support for the UPA government. But, Mamata later made another statement. She clarified that, she is in the INDIA," Kharge said.

When asked about Chowdhury's repeated missiles at Banerjee, Kharge advised Adhir to leave the party. "Adhir Chowdhury is not the one to fix the issue. The High Command has to decide what to do. The High Command has decided, and if you can't accept it, then the only option is to leave," he said.