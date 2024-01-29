Loading...

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt nail Jamal Kudu step, couple's cute PDA from award gala floors fans

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt nailed Jamal Kudu hook step from Animal at the Filmfare Awards 2024. The power couple of tinselville bagged top honours at the award gala held in Gujarat.

Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor, known for his charismatic performances, added a touch of magic to the 2024 Filmfare Awards. Dazzling in his Animal avatar, he made a grand entrance, steering a replica of the movie's iconic machine gun as he entered the venue. The actor's on-stage energy peaked during his performance on Bobby Deol's hit track Jamal Kudu from the film Animal.

The highlight was a charming moment where he flawlessly executed the Jamal Kudu hook step alongside his wife Alia Bhatt, who was seated in the audience. Their dance included the playful gesture of Ranbir planting a sweet kiss on Alia's cheek, adding an adorable touch to their chemistry. Their cute PDA moment from the award gala has left fans swooning on social media.

Decked out in a stylish black suit, Ranbir, while gracing the red carpet, engaged briefly with the media. When asked about his chances of winning an award, he humorously replied, "I know my lady (Alia Bhatt) is coming; I'll take her home today, but I don't know about the black lady (award trophy)."

Expressing gratitude, he extended thanks to the Government of Gujarat for their excellent preparations and spoke about the significance of the Filmfare Awards as a legacy in the film industry. Ranbir reflected on the camaraderie within the film fraternity, expressing his joy at being part of an event where the entire industry comes together to celebrate each other's work.

Further showcasing his versatility, Ranbir shared a lively dance performance with his Animal co-star Triptii Dimri on their song Pehle Bhi Main. Looking ahead, fans can anticipate the dynamic duo of Ranbir and Alia gracing the screen once again in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film, Love and War. Interestingly, the film will also mark Ranbir and Alia's second collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. While Ranbir has worked with Vicky in blockbuster film Sanju, Alia shared screen with him in Raazi, both released in 2018.

