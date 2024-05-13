Alia Wraps Mother's Day with 'Precious Ones'; Vignesh Shares Video of Nayanthara with Their Twins

Hyderabad: Celebrities on Sunday took to their social media handles to drop a sneak peek of their family time. Many shared pictures with their moms, wishing them on Mother's Day. Alia Bhatt and South superstar Nayanthara's husband too shared candid moments on Instagram as they winded up the special day with their closed ones.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who is now also a doting mother to daughter Raha Kapoor, celebrated Mother's Day with her 'precious ones.' The actor shared an unseen picture of her family time featuring hubby Ranbir Kapoor, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Sharing the image on the Gram, the National Award-winning actor wrote: "precious moments with my precious ones 🤍#happymothersday ☀️🎈🙃" Donning white pyjamas, they enjoyed a casual evening together, possibly on the same balcony where Alia and Ranbir tied the knot. The actor despite her busy schedule never compromises on family time.

Moving on from Bollywood to Kollywood, actor Nayanthara, hailed as the "Lady Superstar" of the South, received warm wishes from her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan on the special day. The actor is blessed with twin sons Uyir Rudronil N. Shivan and Ulag Dhaivag N. Vignesh shared a heartwarming video of Nayanthara with their sons, expressing admiration for her motherly devotion.

Sharing the video comprising special moments spent with their kids, the filmmaker wrote: "On a scale of 10 you are a 99 when it comes to being a mother ! Happy Mother’s Day ! Will say it again & again ! You are the bestestestestestestest my uyir ulagam ❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘 @nayanthara ❤️😘😘😘 #Uyir #Ulag #happymothersday"

On the professional front, Nayanthara is busy with her upcoming films, including Mannangatti Since 1960, directed by Vicky. On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan is engrossed in shooting Love Insurance Corporation, featuring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role.

Coming back to Alia, the Highway actor is gearing up for Vasan Bala's Jigra, co-produced by Karan Johar and herself. It is set to hit theatres on September 27. Additionally, she is poised to lead a Spy Universe film, with filming slated to commence later this year.