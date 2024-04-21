10 Injured in Attack on Wedding Procession after 'Dispute' over DJ Playing near Mosque

Alwar (Rajasthan) : A dispute took place between two groups regarding playing of DJ during wedding procession in Medubas of Gram Panchayat Neekach of Naugawan tehsil of the Alwar district. The wedding guests were dancing and singing when the argument that started near the mosque regarding playing of DJ turned into a fight. About 10 wedding guests were injured in the attack.

People from the other group attacked the wedding procession with sticks and stones. Women also did not lag behind in attacking. As soon as information about the incident was received, Ramgarh CO Omprakash Vishnoi, Naugawan Police Station Officer Bhupendra Singh, Ramgarh Police Station Officer Sawai Singh, Bagad Tiraha Police Station Officer Umashankar, MIA Police Station Officer Bijendra Singh along with police force and QRT reached the spot.

The police acted promptly and detained 4 persons from the spot. Naugawan police station officer Bhupendra Singh said that the groom's grandfather Ramdas has lodged a complaint that the attack took place in Medubas during the wedding procession of his grandson. According to Hindu customs, when the groom left Ataria in a procession with a DJ and reached near the Medubas village mosque, people of a particular community raised an argument over the DJ playing.

They attacked the wedding procession with stones and sticks. Police Station Officer said that about 10 wedding guests were injured in the attack. The seriously injured have been referred to Alkar after first aid. After the incident, heavy police force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure. The police said that the incident is being investigated and action will be taken against the culprits in the case.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Read More: