10 Injured in Attack on Wedding Procession after 'Dispute' over DJ Playing near Mosque

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Etv Bharat

The bridegroom's grandfather lodged a police complaint that members of a particular group picked up a heated argument over DJ playing after the wedding procession approached a mosque at Medubas village in Rajasthan. They attacked the wedding guests with stones and sticks, causing injuries to 10 persons, police said. Heavy police forces is deployed in the village.

Alwar (Rajasthan) : A dispute took place between two groups regarding playing of DJ during wedding procession in Medubas of Gram Panchayat Neekach of Naugawan tehsil of the Alwar district. The wedding guests were dancing and singing when the argument that started near the mosque regarding playing of DJ turned into a fight. About 10 wedding guests were injured in the attack.

People from the other group attacked the wedding procession with sticks and stones. Women also did not lag behind in attacking. As soon as information about the incident was received, Ramgarh CO Omprakash Vishnoi, Naugawan Police Station Officer Bhupendra Singh, Ramgarh Police Station Officer Sawai Singh, Bagad Tiraha Police Station Officer Umashankar, MIA Police Station Officer Bijendra Singh along with police force and QRT reached the spot.

The police acted promptly and detained 4 persons from the spot. Naugawan police station officer Bhupendra Singh said that the groom's grandfather Ramdas has lodged a complaint that the attack took place in Medubas during the wedding procession of his grandson. According to Hindu customs, when the groom left Ataria in a procession with a DJ and reached near the Medubas village mosque, people of a particular community raised an argument over the DJ playing.

They attacked the wedding procession with stones and sticks. Police Station Officer said that about 10 wedding guests were injured in the attack. The seriously injured have been referred to Alkar after first aid. After the incident, heavy police force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure. The police said that the incident is being investigated and action will be taken against the culprits in the case.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Read More:

  1. Tihar Jail Authorities Counter Delhi Minister's Claims Over Kejriwal's Diabetes Treatment Row
  2. Will Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Get Insulin In Jail Or Not? Decision On April 22
  3. Kejriwal Accuses ED Of Being "Petty", "Politicising" His Food Before Court

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.