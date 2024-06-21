International Yoga Day 2024: From Icy Pangong Tso To INS Vikramaditya; Watch How Forces Celebrate

International Yoga Day 2024: From Icy Pangong Tso To INS Vikramaditya; This Is How Forces Celebrate (ANI)

Hyderabad: Indian armed forces and security personnel across India celebrated the 10th International Yoga Day with fervour showcasing their dedication to both physical and spiritual wellbeing.

On board India's formidable aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, sailors commenced the day with an early morning yoga session. The event not only emphasised the importance of yoga for physical and mental health but also included enthusiastic participation from Children alongside navy personnel.

Simultaneously, Indian Army troops stationed in challenging icy heights on the northern frontier and eastern Ladakh also marked the occasion with yoga sessions. The serene yet rigorous settings highlighted the soldiers' resilience and their integration of yoga into daily life, underscoring its role in maintaining optimal health under demanding conditions.

Further east, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel engaged in yoga exercises at various high-altitude locations including Pangong Tso, Karzok in Leh and Muguthang Sub Sector in Sikkim, where altitudes exceed 15,000 feet. the ITBP has long promoted yoga across Himalayan border regions with China, recognising its transformative benefits in coping with the physical challenges posed by extreme elevations.

From Ladakh to Sikkim, the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations resonated not only with military personnel but also with paramilitary forces like the Border Security Force (BSF). BSF jawans showcased their agility and dedication by performing yoga at the Joint Check post at Attari in Amritsar, echoing the spirit of unity and discipline integral to yoga practice.

Overall, the commemoration of International Yoga Day by India's defence and security forces underscored their commitment to physical fitness, mental resilience, and the promotion of yoga's universal benefits.

The Ministry of Ayush, in collaboration with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) also, facilitated broader participation in yoga activities through initiatives like the 'Yoga with Family' video contest. These efforts aimed to foster family bonding and global engagement in yoga, inviting submissions worldwide on platforms like MyGov and MyBharat until June 30.