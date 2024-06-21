ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh: Four Dead, Three Injured as HRTC Bus Falls Into Ditch in Shimla

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

An official said that the HRTC bus was moving from Kudu of Jubbal to Giltari when it veered off the road and fell down the ditch near Giltari leading to the death of four people including the driver and the conductor.

Shimla: In a major road accident reported from Himachal Pradesh, at least four people died while three others were grievously injured after Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus fell into a ditch in Jubbal area of capital Shimla on Friday, an official said.

The accident took place early today morning when the HRTC bus moving from Kudu of Jubbal to Giltari veered off the road and fell down the ditch near Giltari. At the time of the accident, a total of seven people including the driver and the conductor were traveling in the bus. In the accident, four people including the driver and the conductor died in the accident, an official said. Three others have been seriously injured, who are undergoing treatment in Jubbal hospital. Soon after the accident, locals along with the police, rushed to the spot and launched a massive rescue operation

Superintendent of Police Shimla Sanjeev Gandhi while confirming the accident said that police have launched an investigation into the accident.

TAGGED:

HRTC BUS FALLS INTO DITCH IN JUBBALSHIMLA ROAD ACCIDENT4 DIED IN JUBBAL HRTC BUS ACCIDENTHIMACHAL ROAD ACCIDENTHRTC BUS ACCIDENT

