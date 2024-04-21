Tihar Jail Authorities Counter Delhi Minister's Claims over Kejriwal's Diabetes Treatment Row

BJP-Led Centre Conspiring to Kill Delhi CM: AAP Leader on Kejriwal's Diabetes Treatment Row

New Delhi: Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed on Sunday that the Central government was 'conspiring to kill' an elected Chief Minister amid a flurry of controversy surrounding Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's diabetes treatment in Tihar jail. Referring to a letter to AIIMS from the DG of Tihar jail seeking a diabetologist, Bharadwaj refuted BJP's assertions that the medical facilities are sufficient in Tihar jail.

Soon after the AAP Ministers' flip-flop charge, the jail administration said that a senior doctor from AIIMS was consulted via video conferencing following a request by the CM's wife Sunita Kejriwal.

The clarifications by Tihar jail authorities amid AAP's continuing allegation that "a conspiracy is underway," claiming that Kejriwal is being denied insulin and medical consultations, forcing him to suffer a "slow death" in Tihar jail.

"I want to say with full responsibility that a conspiracy is underway for causing the slow death of Kejriwal," Bharadwaj said. Due to his Type 2 diabetes, Kejriwal has been asking his family doctor to videoconference with him and provide insulin in the jail.

However, the jail administration has turned down his requests, the party stated. “If a patient with high sugar does not take medicine, his body parts can get damaged. This can happen to Arvind Kejriwal ji as well. If this happens, no L-G will be able to provide him with a kidney or liver," he said.

Bharadwaj added that the court had given the CM permission to use a machine to check his blood sugar levels every day while in jail.

The minister from Delhi claimed that Kejriwal's treatment is being manipulated, and that the CM was being denied insulin based on the advice of a regular doctor.

Authorities at the jail responded by saying that Kejriwal had stopped taking his insulin before being arrested and had not been given any advice about it. In a report to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Kejriwal stated that he was just taking the oral medication Metformin, a basic anti-diabetes medication, and was on an insulin reversal programme.

The AAP's statement came after a day that the Rouse Avenue Court reserved judgment on a motion filed by Delhi CM Kejriwal, who requested that the Tihar jail authorities give him insulin and permit him to see doctors every day for 15 minutes via video conference regarding his severe diabetes and unstable blood sugar levels.